  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Source: HUMAN Protocol
HUMAN Protocol (HMT) Now Listed on Bitfinex

NEW YORK, NY, Sept 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The HUMAN Protocol Foundation, the team behind HUMAN Protocol, have announced today that the Protocol's native utility token, HMT, is now listed on Bitfinex.

Deposits for HMT on Bitfinex opened at 09:00 UTC on Monday, September 20th, and trading opened today at 09:00 UTC.

In a recent token sale, HMT was purchased by 63,000 new addresses, a number which broke the CoinList participation record. HMT is the utility token of HUMAN Protocol; all services within the network, such as data sanitation, quality verification of responses, and the final payout to Workers, is denominated in HMT.

"HMT is designed to transform the way people work," said Haryjot Singh, Director of Technology at the HUMAN Protocol Foundation. "To be a truly practical solution, HMT needs to be accessible to Requesters, and attractive to Workers. Each listing demonstrates the broader vision to increase the circulation of the token, and to increase its utilization."

Bitfinex is one of the most popular crypto exchanges in the world. It consistently performs as one of the top exchanges, based on factors including trading volume, liquidity, website visits, and compatible fiat currencies (USD, EUR, etc.)

"For a long time, Bitfinex has been one of the most powerful, popular, and robust exchanges in the world," said Haryjot. "We are delighted to list HMT on Bitfinex, and to offer users a new way to buy, sell, and trade HMT."

About HUMAN Protocol

HUMAN Protocol is a way to manage and pay a distributed workforce. It is a software infrastructure that facilitates the creation of markets on top of it. Because it is automated, recorded and settled on the blockchain, there is no need for trust, and any kind of work (even microwork) can be paid for. The first job market is for data labeling; a process whereby Workers are paid for doing valuable tasks that contribute to the future of AI. But this is only the beginning, and only one possibility of potential applications; the Protocol is designed to manage and pay any workforce, working or collaborating to complete any kind of task. Because it is permissionless, developers can bring the tools they want to the Protocol.

Media Contact
Brand: HUMAN Protocol
Contact: Media Team
E-mail: nishan@hmt.ai
Website: https://www.hmt.ai/

