  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Mandalika Grand Prix Association
Mandalika Circuit to have Multiplier Effect on Lombok Tourism

LOMBOK, INDONESIA, Sept 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Mandalika International Circuit will have a multiplier effect on the development of the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the welfare of residents in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara province and surrounding areas, a House of Representatives member said. The circuit is being prepared for MotoGP and other international racing championships.

Tourists at Kuta Beach, Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Central Lombok, Indonesia, August 15, 2021. (ANTARA PHOTOS/Ahmad Subaidi/wsj/rst)

According to a member of Commission X of the House of Representatives, Andreas Hugo Pareira, the Mandalika SEZ is a tourism complex with adequate area and is supported by all existing facilities. "I think Mandalika will become an inclusive area for the surrounding communities. There is an aspect of a multiplier effect for the benefit of the welfare of the community."

"The Mandalika Circuit is expected to help drive the development and promotion of tourism in the Mandalika SEZ, Lombok, and also Indonesia," Andreas added. "The presence of the Mandalika Circuit is an awakening momentum in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic."

The MotoGP Circuit at Mandalika, in the Central Lombok district, is expected to have an impact on the economic progress of the community and the local culture, observers said.

Central Lombok culturalist Datu Tuan H Lalu Putria pointed out that the construction of the MotoGP Circuit will bring benefits to all parties, especially the local community. He also emphasized that the circuit will absorb many workers through micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and transportation services, among others.

"If the circuit is completed and MotoGP activities begin, then surely the human resources of the community can take part. So all parties must be prepared to welcome from now on," he said.

The 4.31-km, 17-cornered Mandalika International Circuit is surrounded by panoramic views of the hills and the sea. The circuit's track has been constructed with the latest stone mastic asphalt (SMA) asphalt technology, which is said to be the best in the world, officials said.

Reporter: Aji Cakti, Resinta S
Editor: Suharto
Copyright (c) ANTARA 2021


