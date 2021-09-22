Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 18:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Partners in New Concession of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram in Joint Venture with Keolis and Mitsubishi Corp.

TOKYO, Sept 22, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG, the Company), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, Japan, has successfully begun operations of Dubai Metro, a fully automated driverless rail system1), as well as the Dubai Tram network in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The services are operated through Keolis-MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC (Keolis-MHI)(2), a consortium led by Keolis, a subsidiary of SNCF (French National Railway Company) and CDPQ (Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec), and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Dubai Metro (Photo courtesy of Dubai Road Transport Authority)

The business concession had been awarded to Keolis-MHI and includes the Dubai Metro, an urban rail network inaugurated in 2009, and the Dubai Tram that started operating in 2014. The contract with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) covers a maximum of 15 years: 9 years plus a 6-year option.



This project marks MHIENG's first direct participation in operating an urban rail transport system(3) outside of Japan. Keolis-MHI will also be responsible for the maintenance of Dubai Metro, as it looks to contribute to building safe and smooth transport systems worldwide. Dubai Metro will be providing critical transportation for the EXPO 2020 Dubai that starts on 1 October 2021.



To celebrate the handover, an official ceremony(4) was held at Al Rashidya metro depot in Dubai, in the presence of His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads & Transport Authority; Bernard Tabary, International CEO, Keolis Group; Kentaro Hosomi, Chief Regional Officer for Europe, Middle-East and Africa of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries; and Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis-MHI.



His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) said: "Dubai Metro currently constitutes the backbone of transportation systems in Dubai. It links vital areas and provides safe and smooth mobility for riders. The huge successes of Dubai Metro have gone far and wide beyond the scope of the Emirate. The metro has embellished the global profile of Dubai as a superior business hub and a key destination for an exceptional quality of life.The metro is a brilliant addition to Dubai's iconic landmarks as it uses state-of-the-art rail technology. Billed as the longest driverless metro project worldwide, Dubai Metro contributed to boosting the global competitiveness of Dubai and its success in hosting mega-events, such as Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be launched this October. The metro has also recorded high indicators in operational efficiency and trip punctuality that reached 99.7%. From the start of the passenger service in September 2009 up to the end of August 2021, the Dubai Metro operated more than three million trips transporting about 1.706 billion rider."



Keolis Group CEO Marie-Ange Debon said: "We are very excited to begin operating Dubai's world-class metro and tram networks in collaboration with MHI and MC. We're also delighted to welcome 1,850 new members of staff to Keolis Group. Our shared goals bring us together: meeting the highest safety standards, delivering outstanding passenger service, and moving together towards a smart and sustainable future. Along the way, we'll continue to focus on safety, quality, innovation and sustainability. Our ultimate goal is to ensure customer happiness by providing the very best passenger experience to Dubai's residents and visitors. We share RTA's Smart City Vision, which sees smart mobility as the answer to a more efficient transport system and a more vibrant city. And we look forward to accompanying RTA on this exciting journey to make the city safer, cleaner and more attractive."



Kentaro Hosomi, Chief Regional Officer of Europe, Middle East & Africa at MHI said: "Now, at the 12th anniversary of the first major achievement between RTA and MHI after succesful completion of the construction of Dubai Metro Red Line on 9th September 2009., the 8th September 2021 signifies the start of our new chapter together, reinforcing the long partnership between RTA and MHI. We are very pleased to return back to Dubai Metro today together with our partner Keolis. MHI hereby commit to provide our strong support with our significant and unrivalled experience and knowledge of Dubai Metro, gained since 2005 as the original system provider, integrator and equipment manufacturer."



To date, MHIENG has been providing high quality operation and maintenance services for urban transport systems, including the EPC (Enginerring, Procurement, Construction) of the Dubai Metro, as well as, vehicle and system maintenance services for urban rail transport systems in Qatar and the Philippines. The Company has also supplied Automated People Mover (APM) systems(5) that link concourses at international airports in the United States, Singapore, and numerous other countries. In the UAE, the Company has been providing operation and maintenance services for the APM linking the concourses at Dubai International Airport since 2018.



MHIENG aims to contribute to the region's economic development and provide solutions to issues such as traffic congestion through active participation in transport infrastructure projects. In addition, MHIENG is developing diverse technology solutions that incorporate digital and artificial intelligence advancements in the transportation field. Through these endeavours the Company will continue to provide customers with operation and maintenance services of the highest added value, and further develop its after-sales service operations, including participation in business concessions.



(1) The fully automated driverless railway system is a new transportation system that adopts the iron ring system, in which vehicles run completely automatically on rails. It is often used for transportation in areas with long running sections and large numbers of passengers. Dubai Metro is an urban railway with two routes and a total length of 90 km, connecting major areas such as Dubai International Airport and the Dubai International Expo site. Dubai Tram is a tramway that runs a total of 10.6 km in the Marina district.

(2) Keolis owns 70% of the shares in Keolis-MHI, with MHIENG holding 25%, and Mitsubishi Corporation 5%. Please see the company profile below or visit the website for more information Keolis-MHI.

(3) Urban Rail Transport Systems represent the public transport systems in large cities, differentiating those from bullet trains and intercity railway systems.

(4) The ceremony was held in accordance with local policies and measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Some attendees joined remotely.

(5) Automated People Mover (APM) is a new transportation system driven by electric power and fully automated. It is used around the world for transportation between airport terminals, and to facilities around airports. Since it uses a rubber tire system, it is characterised by smooth running and low noise.





