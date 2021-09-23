Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, September 23, 2021
Thursday, 23 September 2021
Source: Corinium
Corinium Presents: CISO Online ASEAN
Asia's leading online event for senior information security executives

Singapore, Sept 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cybercrime is already a multi-billion-dollar industry with a projected cost expected to reach USD 10.5 trillion annually by 2025.


So, how can CISOs working within the ASEAN region become catalysts for change? How can you deliver business value, overcome security systems complexities, mitigate risks and minimize costs?

CISO Online ASEAN, a virtual forum taking place on 2 & 3 November 2021, is designed to help you find these answers. Through a series of keynotes, panels, interviews and our unique interactive discussion format, this is your opportunity to benchmark your current practices against leading executives.

Join your peers and learn how to successfully adopt identity and privileged access management to overcome the challenges of compromised credentials, explore strategies to embrace the cloud with confidence and avoid misconfiguration risks, and discover how to bridge the gap in third-party software vulnerabilities.

2021 Key Themes:
- Emerging Threats, Intelligence and Incident Response: Assessing the newest threats and what CISOs are doing to combat them
- Governance and Risk: Weighing the risk against the rewards - how cyber security leaders make difficult decisions involving risk and IT security
- Driving Change in ASEAN's Cyber Security Space: What InfoSec leaders are doing to orchestrate change in order to strengthen data and IT protection across organisations
- InfoSec-Focussed Game Plans: A detailed look at the actionable strategies and planning CISOs have in place for the next few years to meet new security challenges

Registrations are now open!
- Given current circumstances, cybersecurity leaders are under added pressure to safeguard their companies and keep up with new risks and threats. This online high-level, strategic event is your opportunity to do just that.
- Hear from Asia's best in class cybersecurity practices from your desktop, tablet, or mobile
- Pick and choose the most relevant sessions and speakers
- Gain access to the best solutions available to your business's needs
- And the best part - all of this is free

Register Here: https://bit.ly/3hBPjCf

For Further details regarding this event, visit our website
https://ciso-asia.coriniumintelligence.com/

You can contact us at:
info@coriniumintel.com


