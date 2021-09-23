Thursday, 23 September 2021, 09:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda First Time in the World, Honda Launches the All-New Honda BR-V in Indonesia with Totally New Design and More Advanced Features

Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept 23, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - PT Honda Prospect Motor introduces the second generation of All-New Honda BR-V for the first time in the world at a virtual launch event on September 21, 2021. The second-generation Honda BR-V comes with a completely redesigned look and series of advanced technologies that are not only the first to be implemented in the model but also previously not available among all models in its segment.



To develop the second generation of Honda BR-V, Honda conducted a long and in-depth study about the needs and driving habits of 7-seater SUV customers in Indonesia. Initially, Honda developed a concept model called the New 7 Seater eXcitement (N7X) to capture customers feedback on the concept that would became the second generation of Honda BR-V. After being exhibited in various cities in Indonesia, the N7X Concept received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers, which later became the basis for the development of the All-New Honda BR-V.



In line with its initial development concept, the All-New Honda BR-V was designed to combine the tough characters of an SUV, the spaciousness and high utility of an MPV, with the fun to drive and fuel efficiency performance that has become the signature of Honda cars. Meanwhile, series of new features and technology introduced for the first time for the All-New Honda BR-V, such as Honda SENSINGTM, Honda LaneWatchTM, Remote Engine Start, Walk-Away Auto Lock, and Smart Entry System helped to create a new definition of driving experience for a 7-seater LSUV in its class.



Combining SUV Design with MPV Comfort



The exterior of All-New Honda BR-V presents a dynamic body shape, with strong body lines that run from the front to the back of the body. From the front side, the All-New Honda BR-V features an aggressive and sporty look of an SUV. It also features a newly designed LED Headlamp equipped with an LED Daytime Running Light that integrates with the front grille. On the rear side, the All-New Honda BR-V sports a newly designed Rear Combi Lamp equipped with LED Light Bars, also designed to blend with the body lines. Finally, the toughness of its presence is enhanced with an aggressive new 17" alloy wheel design.



All-New Honda BR-V provides efficiently-designed cockpit area to create comfortable and spacious space for the driver and passengers, completed with 1st Row Console Armrest and 2nd Row Seat Armrest to ensure passengers in each row experience a more enjoyable time inside the cabin. The All-New Honda BR-V also provides more power outlets at the front, middle, and rear seats, for easier gadget connection and charging. For the driver, a 4.2" Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) Display is located on the dashboard to display various important information while driving such as Honda SENSINGTM functions, average fuel consumption, mileage, and remaining fuel. Meanwhile, a 7" touch screen displays audio equipped with various functions including Smartphone Connection and a Hands-Free Telephone available for driver and passenger convenience.



More leather materials has been added for the cabin, including for the armrests, door panels, and dashboard. The spacious and flexible storage spaces also have been increased, including on the armrests, small items storage, cup holders in the console area, sun visor with makeup mirror and lamp, storage compartments with many pockets behind the seats, up to 8 water bottle holders and a 3rd-row seats that can be folded up with 50/50 configuration.



A New Definition of Driving Enjoyment



All-New Honda BR-V powered by a new 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine with a maximum power of 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 N.m at 4,300 rpm, to produce powerful yet comfortable driving performance in various road conditions. The improved engine is also supported by a new CVT transmission system, resulting in better fuel efficiency and more powerful performance as well environmentally friendly emission complied to EURO 4 standard.



All-New Honda BR-V is also equipped with advanced features such as Remote Engine Start to start the engine and AC automatically before entering the car. Other features include Walk Away Auto Lock to automatically lock the doors when the driver walked at least 2 meters or more from the car, Honda LaneWatchTM to give provide wider view of the blind spot area, Smart Entry System to unlock the vehicle without using a key and Auto Foldable Side Door Mirror with LED Turning Signal that will be retracted when the car is locked.



In terms of safety, the All New Honda BR-V is now equipped with advanced safety technology of Honda SENSINGTM. The implementation of Honda SENSINGTM technology is the first time for Honda BR-V model in Indonesia, after previously available in higher segment models sucah as Honda Odyssey, Honda Accord and Honda CR-V. Honda SENSINGTM is a series of advanced safety technologies that provide comprehensive protection for drivers and passengers by providing warnings and automatically take action to reduce the risk of accidents. Honda SENSINGTM technology on All New Honda BR-V includes:



- Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN), a system that will inform the driver of the start of the preceding car. At the time of stops such as waiting at a traffic light, the system will alert the driver about the departure of the preceding car.

- Collision Mitigation Brake SystemTM (CMBSTM), a system that can detect a vehicle, pedestrian, or bicycle and determines there is a potential for a collision, will warn the driver with an audio and multi-information display alerts. In an emergency, the system will apply strong braking to stop or slow down the vehicle to help avoid the collision or reduce the damage.

- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), a system that can reduce the driver's burden by supporting steering operation to keep driving along the center of a lane while driving on a highway.

- Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), a system that can supports steering operation when the vehicle is likely to stray from the lane. When the vehicle is likely to be strayed from the lane without a turning sign, steering vibration and visual warning are provided.

- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), support function to keep a distance with a preceding car. When driving on a highway, the system supports acceleration and braking operation to reduce the load on the driver.

- Auto-High Beam, help ensure driver's good visibility by switching between low and high beams automatically when driving at night.



Masayuki Igarashi, Chief Officer for Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania), Honda Motor Co., Ltd., President and CEO, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in his remarks said, "Indonesia is one of Honda's most important markets in the Asia and Oceania for both production and sales. Therefore, we continue to develop new models and services to meet the demand from customers around the world, including Indonesia. The All-New Honda BR-V was developed to define a new generation of style, comfort, and performance for enjoy of driving for Indonesian customers."



Takehiro Watanabe as President Director of PT Honda Prospect Motor said, "Honda is very proud to present the second generation of All New Honda BR-V which was developed especially to meet the needs of Indonesian customers. All-New Honda BR-V will also be mass-produced locally in Indonesia by presenting a more attractive design, completed with the latest technology and features that is the first in its segment. We believe that All-New Honda BR-V will strengthen Honda's position, especially in the LSUV segment in Indonesia."



PT Honda Prospect Motor first introduced the Honda BR-V in 2015. Until now, Honda BR-V continues to be well received by customers in Indonesia with total retail sales of 76,846 units. Globally, Honda BR-V has sold more than 255,000 units and Indonesia is the country with the highest sales contribution of 30%. Honda BR-V is also greatly received by customers in Indonesia and has received 12 prestigious awards.



All New Honda BR-V available in 5 color options: Premium Opal White Pearl (new color), Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, and Crystal Black Pearl. (colors available for Indonesian market).





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Honda

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

