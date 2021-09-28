Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PeanutMedia Global New Material, leading the new materials industry, answers in its interim report after 19-day price rally

HONG KONG, Sept 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On July 20, 2021, Global New Material International Holdings Limited ("Global New Material") (6616.HK), having developed pearlescent materials and synthetic mica as new materials in the consumer sector, ushered in strong momentum with its stock price soaring to an intraday increase of 14.68% on the third trading day following its entry into the capital market.



On July 21, August 3, August 4 and August 11, Global New Material's stock price recorded an intraday increase of 11.47%, 8.75%, 25.87 and 9.66% respectively. Over 19 trading days ended August 13, Global New Material saw its stock price rising by 104.89% and its market value exceeding HKD8 billion.



The earnings report released by the Company on August 30 shows that in the first half 2021, Global New Material recorded total revenue of RMB307 million, representing an increase of 25.3% as compared with that in the first half of 2020, a gross margin of 52.7% from 48.6% in the first half of 2020, a total gross profit of RMB162 million, representing an increase of 36.0% as compared with that in the first half of 2020, and a total profit attributable to the parent company of RMB94.10 million, representing a significant increase of 54.3%.



For now it appears that the capital market values the growth potential of Global New Material in the field of pearlescent materials. In the future, with the continued endogenous growth of the industry and the Company's industry-leading role, Global New Material's stock price momentum at the moment could be only the beginning.



Strong growth in multiple businesses drove revenue



Global New Material is specialized in pearlescent pigment products, coatings, mica and other related products. When measuring revenue in 2020, Global New Material is the world's largest producer of synthetic mica-based pearlescent pigments, the world's fourth-largest producer of pearlescent pigments, and the producer of pearlescent pigments with the highest market share in China.



In the first half of 2021, natural mica-based pearlescent pigment products, synthetic mica-based pearlescent pigment products and glass flake-based pearlescent pigment products, which accounted for the largest part of Global New Material's total revenue, had their revenues increasing by 20.7%, 31.2% and 46.3% respectively and contributed to 25.3%, equivalent to RMB307 million, in the increase in Global New Material's total revenue.



Impressive increase in gross margin and expense ratio further drove up net profit rate



Synthetic mica-based, glass flake-based and silica-based products are more profitable than natural mica-based products. In the first half of 2021, the revenue of these three types of products accounted for 44.4% of Global New Material's total revenue, representing an increase from 41.9% in the first half of 2020, which led to a remarkable rise in Global New Material's gross margin to 52.7% from 48.6% in the first half of 2020.



With the growth in both revenue and gross margin, Global New Material had its final net profit increasing significantly by 56.5% to RMB98.181 million, and its net margin increasing by 6.4 percentage points to 32%.



Great market potential and capacity expansion support future growth



Pearlescent pigments are advantageous over traditional pigments in terms of fading resistance, nontoxicity, safety and environmental friendliness, and therefore are rapidly replacing traditional pigments.



Compared with natural mica-based pigments, synthetic mica-based pearlescent pigments perform much better in terms of glossiness, transparency and high-temperature resistance, and generally do not contain heavy metals. Therefore, synthetic mica-based pearlescent pigments are more suitable for the fast-growing high-end markets such as automobiles and cosmetics.



According to a Frost-Sullivan report, the global market size of synthetic mica products is expected to exceed that of natural mica products in 2022; the market size of synthetic mica products and natural mica products will reach RMB15.4 billion and RMB9.7 billion respectively by 2025; the market size of synthetic mica-based products in China is expected to expand by 39.7% in the next five years and reach RMB7.6 billion by 2025.



In 2020, Global New Material came close to full capacity, with pearlescent pigments and synthetic mica products reaching nearly 14,000 tons and 10,000 tons respectively. Global New Material's phase-2 plants are under construction, and once put into production, are expected to realize a capacity of 30,000 tons of pearlescent pigments and 30,000 tons of synthetic mica products. Forecast by Global New Material, a capacity of 6,000 tons of pearlescent pigments will be realized in the fourth quarter of this year, and a capacity of 6,000 tons of synthetic mica products will be realized in the second quarter of next year, which will lead to a further growth of Global New Material's performance.



Media contact:

Haolu Wang, Peanutmedia

E: wanghaolu@czgmcn.com

T: +86 18345 162685

W: www.Peanutmedia.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: PeanutMedia

Sectors: Daily Finance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

