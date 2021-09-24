Friday, 24 September 2021, 08:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Honda and Google Collaborate on In-vehicle Connected Services - Future Honda models to launch with Google built-in starting in the second half of 2022 -

TOKYO, Sept 24, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda and Google today announced that the two companies have agreed to integrate Google's in-vehicle connected service into an all-new model that will come to market in the second half of 2022 in North America.



Honda and Google have been collaborating since 2015 with the broader automotive industry to introduce the Android* platform to automobiles. As a result of this collaboration, Honda began adopting Android Auto* starting with the Accord in 2016. Android Auto optimizes smartphone functions for drivers and allows Honda vehicles to offer UX (user experience) that Honda customers can enjoy safely and comfortably.



With the new collaboration with Google, Honda will further advance the UX for its customers.



By seamlessly connecting mobility and people's daily lives through the collaboration between Honda's connected technologies and Google's advanced technologies, Honda will offer in-vehicle solutions that better suit the needs of customers.



Key functions of Google built-in



Voice assistant :

Using Google Assistant installed to the on-board Display Audio, the driver can easily complete daily tasks through voice control while keeping eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel. Drivers can send messages, get directions, and control media, vehicle functions and compatible smart phone devices hands-free.



Navigation:

By integrating Google Maps to the vehicle, the familiar and personalized maps the user already enjoys on their smartphone, can be used on Display Audio in the vehicle. Moreover, the driver can talk to Google to do many things more easily while driving, including navigating home, getting an estimated time of arrival, finding the closest gas stations or EV charging stations, and checking the business hours of stores.



In-vehicle apps:

With Google Play, users can easily enjoy and download their favorite apps. Conveniently listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks directly from their vehicle without using their smartphones. A variety of in-vehicle apps offered on Google Play makes the time our customers spend in their vehicle more pleasant.



Honda is planning to begin integrating Google built-in with the all-new model that will go on sale in the second half of 2022 in North America, then expand it globally in stages.



Comments by Satoshi Takami, Operating Executive, Chief Officer in charge of MaaS Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.



"It is our great pleasure to be able to offer new value for mobility and people's daily lives all around the world by combining Honda's strengths in advanced technologies in automobile development and Google's strengths in innovative information technologies. Honda will continue to take on challenges to create new value while rapidly addressing the transformation of mobility without being bound by the conventional wisdom of the automobile industry."



* Google, Android Auto, Google Maps, Google Play and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC





