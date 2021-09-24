Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 24, 2021
Friday, 24 September 2021, 09:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Sources 100% of Energy Needs for Global HQ from Renewables

TOKYO, Sept 24, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Based on its medium- and long-term environmental vision, the "Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision," Fujitsu Limited demonstrated its commitment to contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society and adaptation to climate change with a pledge to source 100% of its energy needs for its global Shiodome HQ building from October 2021.

Fujitsu Shiodome Global Headquarters

For the Fujitsu Group, this marks a pioneer project for its rented offices within Japan, and to realize an effective supply of renewable energy, Fujitsu will rely on the "Green Energy Supply Service"(1) of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., which manages the Shiodome City Center property. This service has been developed to provide rented offices with renewable energy with environmental value like energies derived from post-FIT residential solar power generation.

Fujitsu is promoting the use of renewable energy at its global HQ as part of a company-wide effort to optimize the management of indirect material costs and create a virtuous cycle of sustainability.

Through these activities, Fujitsu will continuously contribute to the decarbonization of its own operations, as well as its customers and society at large, adapting climate change, as set forth in its medium- and long-term environmental vision.

(1) Green Energy Supply Service:
Service developed by Mitsui Fudosan in cooperation with electric power companies with the aim of providing tenants of office buildings who aim to achieve RE 100 and SBT targets with green energy. Fujitsu will take advantage of this service in order to use electric power with environmental value through the use of non-fossil fuel certificates with tracking information.
Mitsui Fudosan and Fujitsu will continue to cooperate as good partners with the aim to contribute to SDGs and promote ESG management towards the realization of a sustainable society.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Sept 7, 2021 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Showcases Global Vision for Sustainable Future through Digital Innovation at Fujitsu ActivateNow 2021
Sept 2, 2021 09:16 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and NYK Streamline Stowage Planning for Car Carriers by Leveraging Quantum-Inspired 'Digital Annealer'
Sept 1, 2021 12:41 HKT/SGT
Establishment of Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR)
Aug 20, 2021 09:35 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Global Survey Demonstrates Priorities in the Post-pandemic World
Aug 19, 2021 13:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and NEC to develop technologies for interoperability testing between 5G base station equipment in U.S. and U.K.
Aug 4, 2021 09:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu AI Scoring Platform Powers New Galileo XAI Solution from LARUS for Financial Services
July 16, 2021 09:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and France's Inria Develop New Time-Series AI Technology to Identify Causes of Data Anomalies
July 14, 2021 18:58 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Transforms Nuerburgring Racetrack Safety with Artificial Intelligence
July 13, 2021 09:25 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Digital Commodity Exchange Enter Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Global Commodities Trading
July 2, 2021 09:12 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Reports Rapid Progress in First 100 Days of UN Aligned SDG Communities Initiative
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       