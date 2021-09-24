Friday, 24 September 2021, 09:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Sources 100% of Energy Needs for Global HQ from Renewables

TOKYO, Sept 24, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Based on its medium- and long-term environmental vision, the "Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision," Fujitsu Limited demonstrated its commitment to contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society and adaptation to climate change with a pledge to source 100% of its energy needs for its global Shiodome HQ building from October 2021.

Fujitsu Shiodome Global Headquarters

For the Fujitsu Group, this marks a pioneer project for its rented offices within Japan, and to realize an effective supply of renewable energy, Fujitsu will rely on the "Green Energy Supply Service"(1) of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., which manages the Shiodome City Center property. This service has been developed to provide rented offices with renewable energy with environmental value like energies derived from post-FIT residential solar power generation.



Fujitsu is promoting the use of renewable energy at its global HQ as part of a company-wide effort to optimize the management of indirect material costs and create a virtuous cycle of sustainability.



Through these activities, Fujitsu will continuously contribute to the decarbonization of its own operations, as well as its customers and society at large, adapting climate change, as set forth in its medium- and long-term environmental vision.



(1) Green Energy Supply Service:

Service developed by Mitsui Fudosan in cooperation with electric power companies with the aim of providing tenants of office buildings who aim to achieve RE 100 and SBT targets with green energy. Fujitsu will take advantage of this service in order to use electric power with environmental value through the use of non-fossil fuel certificates with tracking information.

Mitsui Fudosan and Fujitsu will continue to cooperate as good partners with the aim to contribute to SDGs and promote ESG management towards the realization of a sustainable society.





