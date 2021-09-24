Friday, 24 September 2021, 19:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 24, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team will compete on home roads for the first time in more than two years when the spectacular Rally Finland returns with a new autumn look on October 1-3.

Developed at the team's headquarters close to the event's service park in Jyvaskyla, the Toyota Yaris WRC has an unbeaten record on Rally Finland after victories in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The rally was called off in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and this year moves back from its normal summer date to ensure that fans can watch the action in the stages.



All of the team's drivers will be contesting Rally Finland in the Yaris WRC for the first time. Sebastien Ogier, who won the event in 2013, has a 44-point lead in the drivers' standings with team-mate Elfyn Evans his closest rival in second place. Just seven points further back in fourth and on a high after his recent wins in Estonia and Greece is Kalle Rovanpera, starting his home rally in the top category for the first time.



Also looking forward to an event familiar to him is TGR Rally Challenge Program driver Takamoto Katsuta, who will be joined in the co-driver's seat for this rally by Aaron Johnston. A fifth privately-entered Yaris WRC will be driven by Esapekka Lappi, who won the event for the team back in 2017.



The smooth gravel stages in the forests of central Finland are known for being the fastest on the WRC calendar, and also for the many large jumps and numerous crests. The autumn date is set to bring a different complexion with cooler temperatures and an increased likelihood of damp conditions.



The event takes on a more compact form for this year too, with shakedown taking place on Friday morning before the rally starts at lunchtime with the mixed-surface Harju stage in Jyvaskyla itself. Five further stages follow over the rest of the day, with Oittila to take place after sunset. Saturday features a loop of four stages on famous roads around Jamsa, to be repeated after mid-day service with another run over Harju to round out the day. Sunday follows a similar format to previous years with two passes over the Laukaa and Ruuhimaki stages to the east of Jyvaskyla.



