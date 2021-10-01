Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, October 1, 2021
Friday, 1 October 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Technica Zen Now Official Training Partner of The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)
As an Official Training Partner, Technica Zen Now Offers CIPM and CIPP Trainings by the International Association of Privacy Professionals in Japan.

HYOGO, Japan , Oct 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Technica Zen today announced it is now an Official Training Partner (OTP) of The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. With this new partnership, Technica Zen will offer key privacy training courses to professionals in their surrounding community.


"There is an increasing demand for trained privacy professionals across the globe, and with our OTP program, we're able to offer gold-standard training and certification around the world to meet those demands," said J. Trevor Hughes, IAPP President and CEO. "With Technica Zen now offering CIPM and CIPP TRAINING in Japan, we're expanding the reach of our programs to deliver top-tier trainings and credentials across legal, tech, policy sectors and more".

The IAPP developed and launched the only globally recognized credentialing programs in information privacy, including the Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP), the Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and the Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT). The CIPP, CIPM and CIPT are the leading privacy certifications for thousands of professionals around the world who serve the data protection, information auditing, information security, legal compliance and/or risk management needs of their organizations. CIPM, CIPP/E, CIPP/US and CIPT credentials are accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard 17024: 2012.

"With acceleration of the digital economy, Japanese companies have started caring about information privacy more than ever," said Takaya Terakawa, Technica Zen CEO. "IAPP's CIPM and CIPP trainings provide a clear and well-designed guidance, that Japanese companies can understand how to implement an effective privacy program and what are the key concepts of privacy legislations around the world."

The cost of each training includes an IAPP membership offering access to an expansive professional community, plus a wealth of privacy information and resources, including exclusive content and tools, expert analysis, legislative alerts and original reporting.

To learn more about the IAPP's certifications, please visit https://iapp.org/certify.

About the IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at iapp.org.

About Technica Zen

Technica Zen is the one and the only independent privacy-focused consulting firm in Japan. Founded in 2015, Technica Zen has supported Japanese major companies and others to become privacy compliant. Technica Zen has a strong global presence and does business in partnership with major privacy industry players. https://technica-zen.com/

Contact:
Technica Zen
IAPP Official Training Team
Tel: +81 0797 61 7530
info@technica-zen.com


