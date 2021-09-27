Monday, 27 September 2021, 11:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI is Participating in "The Group of Vienna," an IAEA Initiative to Discuss and Promote Nuclear Technology's Roles in Addressing Social Challenges Group Includes IAEA Executives and Top Management of 13 Leading Companies Engaged in Nuclear Energy

TOKYO, Sept 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) is participating in "The Group of Vienna," a collaborative initiative of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) working with 13 leading companies in the nuclear industry from around the world. The Group was established at the suggestion of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.



Through the new framework, the Group of Vienna will broadly make the public recognize the role nuclear power can play in the global transition to clean energies and also promote peaceful uses of nuclear technologies, including application of radiation technology in medical treatments and food production. The Group will discuss these and other related issues at meetings held annually. The inaugural meetingtook place in Vienna on September 22 in conjunction with the IAEA's annual General Conference. At the inaugural session, a Joint Statement was issued outlining the Group's aims, activities and founding members.



MHI, as a member of the Group of Vienna, will now work closely with the IAEA and the other corporate participants in conducting activities to enable achievement of their shared goals.



Joint Statement of the Group of Vienna



Nuclear technologies make a vital contribution to addressing the world's unprecedented challenges, including climate change, poverty, equitable access to clean and affordable energy and human health. Energy is a key enabler of sustainable development and nuclear power provides clean, reliable, safe and sustainable energy, thereby helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enabling the achievement of internationally agreed climate goals, and supporting other important environmental objectives. Other nuclear technologies and techniques play important roles in supporting social and economic objectives, for example, by diagnosing and treating cancer and by improving food production.



Under the leadership of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, the chief executives of major companies in the nuclear sector and the IAEA have joined forces to establish the Group of Vienna as a platform for dialogue on how best to address current global challenges through the effective and sustainable use of nuclear technologies and by fostering innovation in the nuclear sector.



The Group of Vienna will meet regularly to discuss the latest developments in the nuclear field and their contribution to addressing key challenges, including climate change and human health. The Group will support the IAEA in its mission to accelerate and enlarge the contribution of nuclear technologies to meeting environmental, social, and economic objectives and to improve the health and well-being of people.



Founding Members of the Group of Vienna:

- International Atomic Energy Agency

- China National Nuclear Corporation (China)

- Electricite de France (France)

- Eletronuclear (Brazil)

- NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Kazakhstan)

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

- Nucleoelectrica Argentina (Arqentina)

- NuScale Power (US)

- Rolls Royce SMR (UK)

- ROSATOM (Russia)

- SNC-Lavalin Group (Canada)

- Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (Finland)

- Urenco (UK)

- Westinghouse Electric Company (US)



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.





