Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Aqara
Aqara Partners with Leading Operator Maxis to Accelerate Smart Home Adoption in Malaysia

New York, NY, Sept 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Aqara, one of the larger provider of smart home products and solutions, announced its partnership with Maxis, the leading Malaysian telecom service provider. The two companies join force to introduce the latest smart home technologies and solutions to millions of Maxis customers. A comprehensive suite of Aqara products has been made available for Maxis customers, starting from 15th September 2021. Dozens of Maxis stores, where Aqara products are showcased and sold, also provide Malaysian consumers the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge smart home technologies in person.

Maxis is the leading converged solutions provider in Malaysia providing a variety of high quality digital services encompassing voice, data, and solutions. Maxis offers an enriched lifestyle to its customers with innovative device ownership options, converged services and digital lifestyle solutions. As smart home technologies becoming increasingly popular among Malaysia consumers, the partnership between Maxis and Aqara is expected to bring Maxis customers a connected and digital lifestyle. Aqara is Maxis' first partner in the smart home segment.

The partnership introduces an entry-level smart home solution, the Aqara Starter Kit, to Maxis customers. The bundle includes one G2H Camera Hub, one Door & Window Sensor, one Motion Sensor, as well as two LED Light Bulbs. With the Starter Kit, users could create a subscription-free, DIY home security system, or create home automations such as turning lights on when human motion is detected in the room.

Other than the bundle package, Aqara product can also be purchased separately on Maxis, such as the M2 Hub, the Smart Door Lock N100 (Zigbee Edition), the LED Light Bulb, the Motion Sensor, the Vibration Sensor, the Wireless Mini Switch and etc. Maxis also offers "Zerolution" to their customer for Aqara purchases in their centre.

The partnership was coordinated by the local distributor Bellicose (M) Sdn Bhd in Malaysia. Bellicose was the first authorized distributor of Aqara in Malaysia since 2019 to distribute the Aqara products in Malaysia and provide the after sales support and solution for customers.

About Maxis

Maxis is the leading converged solutions provider in Malaysia providing a variety of high-quality digital services encompassing voice, data, and solutions. We are passionate about bringing together the best of technology to help people, businesses, and the nation to Always Be Ahead in an evolving world.

As digitalisation is changing the way we communicate and access services such as commerce, banking, and entertainment, we at Maxis, continue to innovate our products and services leveraging from our leading mobile offerings.

Not only are we motivated to ensure our products are consumer-relevant and are of high quality, we are committed to deliver the best experience to our customers through a single point-of-contact. Through our range of worry-free, flexible and personalised mobile and fixed connectivity as well as solutions, we are empowering our consumers to adapt and navigate their lifestyles in an increasingly digital world.

About Bellicose

BELLICOSE (M) SDN BHD, was incorporated on 14 July 2008 in Malaysia. Initially, main business operation are focus on telecommunication and distribution for telecommunication equipment, service, etc.

In 2019, we move toward smart home products which we obtained "Aqara" brand. We also secure the sole distributor for "Meross" and SmartMi brand in 2021.

We committed to deliver the best Smart Home Solution to Malaysia Market.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. The Company provides comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, long-lasting, and easy to use. Products range from a variety of smart sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and smart door locks. Over the last few years, Aqara has opened more than 600 Aqara stores to provide more personalized smart home solutions for individual households and businesses.

Aqara currently serves more than 2 million customers worldwide, with distribution partners in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea, and China. The Company also offers one of the most comprehensive suite of HomeKit compatible smart home solutions in the market, and its products can also be found in Apple Stores across Europe and Asia. As the Company continues to expand its global footprint, Aqara hopes to bring more accessible, smart home technology to households around the world.

For more information, please visit our website ( https://www.aqara.com/en/home.html ) and follow our social platforms.

Media Contact
Company: Aqara
Contact: Qianhua Li
Email: media@aqara.com
Website: https://www.aqara.com/us/home.html

SOURCE: Aqara




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Aqara

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
SCCG and PlayCaller Sports Announce Partnership; Plans Expansion  
Sept 27, 2021 18:47 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Fully Human Anti-TNFalpha Monoclonal Antibody HUMIRA Obtains Additional Approval   
Sept 27, 2021 13:50 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital is reaping the rewards in its logistics and supply chain investment  
Sept 27, 2021 12:46 HKT/SGT
MHI is Participating in "The Group of Vienna," an IAEA Initiative to Discuss and Promote Nuclear Technology's Roles in Addressing Social Challenges  
Sept 27, 2021 11:55 HKT/SGT
Participation in Japan Automotive Model-Based Engineering Center  
Sept 27, 2021 08:04 HKT/SGT
Crypto Financial Services Firm Blofin Raises US$12 Million Series A2 Led by KuCoin Eco Fund  
Sept 27, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
Researchers Present Key Research Results on Diabetes Remission of Dorzagliatin  
Sept 26, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Metech Enters Into Joint Venture to Manufacture and Distribute Lab-Grown Diamonds  
Sept 26, 2021 00:11 HKT/SGT
Toyota Yaris WRC Returns to Home Roads for an Autumn Rally Finland  
Sept 24, 2021 19:30 HKT/SGT
Xilinx and NEC Accelerate Next-Generation 5G Radio Units for Global Deployment   
Sept 24, 2021 18:22 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Virtual Experience Makers Episode 7 - When A Writers Festival Went Virtual, What’s Next?
29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
CISO Online ASEAN
2  -  3   November
Virtual
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
2021 World Battery Industry Expo
18  -  20   November
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       