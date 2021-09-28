Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SwapXI Creepgame Marketplace Revolutionizes the e-Gaming Industry

New York, NY, Sept 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The eSports industry is a major key driver of today's digital economy. Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, the global gaming industry was worth more than $152.1 billion. Due to the expansion of the gaming and eSports industry, gamers and crypto enthusiasts, and streamers now have the opportunity to play their favorite games directly on their smartphones and earn tokens for their efforts.



While there are different marketplaces for game lovers, streamers, and crypto enthusiasts to buy gamecodes, licenses, as well as their favorite games, some of the platforms are truly not worth their onions. However, one platform you should look out for as you look to buy game codes, games, and licenses is Creepgame Marketplace.



What is Creepgame Marketplace? How does it work? And why should you choose this platform to purchase games, games codes, and licenses? Read on to find out!



What is Creepgame Marketplace?



Creepgame Marketplace is a one-of-its-kind marketplace for gamers and eSports lovers to buy games, game codes, and licenses for absolutely lower prices compared to what is obtainable on other marketplaces.



If you are a gamer on a budget, Creepgame boasts of several in-game assets that you can purchase and use to improve your gaming experience. The team at Creepgame Marketplace consists of experienced and knowledgeable blockchain experts, seasoned marketers, and Fintech professionals.



Why Choose Creepgame?



Creepgame is a leading marketplace for gamers, streamers, and advertisers to buy in-game assets, game codes, and licenses. Below are some reasons why gamers prefer Creepgame over other marketplaces:



Cheap Gaming Assets



If you're on a budget, you can buy cheap gaming assets on the Creepgame platform. The team at Creepgame is able to offer cheap products because once the software has been programmed, it can be sold worldwide. However, the prices are not expected to be uniform due to the income and economic potential of different countries.



SwapXI Involvement



The involvement of SwapXI is another great reason to consider using Creepgame. As the prices of the products are different due to the income and economic potential of different countries, SwapXI buys these products wholesale and resell cheaply to gamers on Creepgame.



Availability Of Over 10,000 Products



Unlike other marketplaces that run short of gaming products, Creepgame Marketplace boasts of more than 10,000 products on PC, XBOX, PS3, PS4, PS5 and many more.



Support SwapXI Tokens



The games, game codes, and licenses sold on Creepgame Marketplace can be purchased using SwapXI token. SwapXI token is a digital currency poised to gain traction in the coming weeks.



Now that you know what Creepgame Marketplace is and how it works, what's SwapXI? SwapXI is a blockchain-powered gaming platform that offers engaging and impressive gaming services to gamers and streamers.



