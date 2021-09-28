Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 19:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tianyun International Holding Limited Tianyun International Awarded the Titles of "'Thirteenth Five-Year' Excellent Entity in Technological Innovation of National Light Industry" and "'Thirteenth Five-Year' Excellent Individual in Technological Innovation of National Light Industry" by China National Light Industry Council Honored as a Strong Proof of the Technological Innovation Strength and Industry Influence

HONG KONG, Sept 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Tianyun International Holdings Limited ("Tianyun International", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Stock code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruits products in China, is pleased to announce that the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary Shandong Tiantong Food Co.,Ltd. (the "Tiantong Food") was awarded the title of "'Thirteenth Five-Year' Excellent Entity in Technological Innovation of National Light Industry" by China National Light Industry Council (CNLIC). As the research and development team leader of the Group, Ms. Lv Chunxia, Deputy General Manager of the Group, was also awarded the title of "'Thirteenth Five-Year' Excellent Individual in Technological Innovation of National Light Industry" by CNLIC.

Photo1: "Thirteenth Five-Year" Excellent Entity in Technological Innovation of CNLIC; Photo2: "Thirteenth Five-Year" Excellent Individual in Technological Innovation of CNLIC; Photo3: Ms. Lv Chunxia was awarded the title of "'Thirteenth Five-Year' Excellent Individual in Technological Innovation of National Light Industry"

Established after the reform of China's industrial management system, China National Light Industry Council (CNLIC) is a national and comprehensive industry organization composed of national and regional associations and societies of light industry and units with strong influence. Recently, leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, the National Development and Reform Commission of the PRC, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC and other relevant state ministries have attended and delivered speeches at the China Light Industry Scientific and Technological Innovation and Industrial Development Conference in Beijing, China. As considered and determined by the Appraisal Committee of CNLIC, the Group, together with a number of outstanding enterprises, was honored for its continuous investment in scientific and technological research and development, profound cultivation of innovative talents, and achievement in rapid transformation of enterprise scientific and technological innovation. This honor has demonstrated the solid technological innovation system and industry influence of the Group.



Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, "It is our great honour to receive recognitions from CNLIC. This is a high recognition for the Group's product innovation which is empowered by technology. In recent years, the Group has actively improved its technology and promoted a more extensive range of products and flavours. The Group obtained a number of invention patents and new engineering patents for production process of products and processing equipment. We have constantly promoted the transformation and upgrading of the industry and facilitated the high-quality development and increasing efficiency of enterprises. Looking forward to the "14th Five-Year Plan", with the continuous enhancement of our strength, we will keep adhering to our principle of promoting the progress of enterprises with innovative technology, accelerating the breakthrough of production technology and developing innovative quality products for further expanding our presence in the domestic and international markets. Striving to become one of the leading fruit processing products and beverage companies in China and globally, we will continue to do our best to gain on more support and trust from consumers and the society."



About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under its own brands "Bingo Times", "fruit zz" and "Tiantong Times" and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under its own brand Shiok Party "Shiok Party".



The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese "Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality" food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group's own-brand processed fruit products have continued to achieve high market recognition, and the Group became China's first fruit-processing company to place a "Zero Added Preservatives" label on its products.



The Group was awarded respectively the China's Most Promising Listed Companies by the internationally renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the "2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award" by the PRC government in 2017. The Group's newly and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national "Certificate of Invention Patent" in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.



