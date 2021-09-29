Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CEKD Berhad CEKD Berhad Debuts on ACE Market at 12 sen premium, 25% above IPO price

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CEKD BERHAD ("CEKD"; KLSE stock code: 0238), a die-cutting solutions provider as well as manufacturer of die-cutting moulds and trader of related consumables, tools and accessories successfully listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities) today.

Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance, M&A Securities Sdn Bhd; Chong Chin Look, Independent Non-Executive Director, CEKD; Datuk Mak Foo Wei, Independent Non-Executive Director, CEKD; Dato' Zulkifli Bin Adnan, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, CEKD; Yap Kai Ning, Managing Director, CEKD; Yap Kai Min, Chief Operation Officer, CEKD; Yap Tian Tion, Deputy Executive Chairman, CEKD; Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of Corporate Finance, M&A Securities Sdn Bhd [L-R]

CEKD opened at 60 sen, which is a 12 sen premium or 25% higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of 48 sen per share, with the first traded volume recorded at 6,286,100 shares.



"We are extremely pleased with today's listing debut on the ACE Market and are humbled by the reception to our IPO from the investing public. We are a leading provider of die-cutting mould solutions in Malaysia, and we believe this IPO will give the Group more visibility and aid in the expansion of the business. This will help us to not only retain our customers in Malaysia but help capitalise on other markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East," Independent Non-Executive Chairman of CEKD Berhad, Dato' Zulkifli bin Adnan said.



"As the only die-cutting mould specialist in Southeast Asia to be certified by Bobst Mex SA, a leading global supplier of machinery and services to the packaging industry from Switzerland, we have plans in the pipeline post-listing to expand our operations and manufacturing services in our existing markets as well as solidify our position in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. We believe that there are plenty of opportunities that we can tap into in these markets due to the growth in the E&E, plastic and packaging, automotive as well as textile and leather industries."



While CEKD distributes to markets in Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and the Middle East, Malaysia makes up 85.0% of the overall revenue in the financial period ended 31 March 2021. The Group's customers are mainly from the printing and packaging, electrical and electronics, automotive, plastic packaging, textile, and leather industries.



Today's listing follows from the Balloting Ceremony on 21 September 2021 where CEKD recorded an oversubscription rate of 131.61 from the new shares made available to the Malaysian public.



M&A Securities Holdings Berhad is the Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO exercise.



Please contact the below for more information:

Hakim Juraimi

Email: h.juraimi@swanconsultancy.biz





Topic: IPO

Source: CEKD Berhad

Sectors: Daily Finance, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

