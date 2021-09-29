Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 11:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NTT DOCOMO NTT DOCOMO Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2030, Aiming to Achieve Effectively Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions

TOKYO, Sept 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO has announced its commitment to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions arising from its business activities effectively to zero by 2030. In order to help society as a whole achieve carbon neutrality, DOCOMO will roll out a new ecosystem called "Caboneu TM" in conjunction with its partners and customers, under the slogan "Saving Our Planet With You."



In Japan, mobile telecommunications carriers currently emit greenhouse gases equivalent to the emissions of about 10 million private vehicles through their business activities such as the operation of base stations and the manufacture and delivery of smartphones.(1)



DOCOMO will achieve carbon neutrality by applying cutting-edge technology to improve energy efficiency and by procuring clean energy from renewable sources. It will also make efforts to directly procure renewable energy from solar power plants dedicated to supplying DOCOMO,(2) and from other sources. Across its value chain, the company will promote the use of renewable energy through initiatives such as the installation of solar panels with the aim of becoming an environmentally-friendly telecom carrier.



In addition to achieving carbon neutrality in the course of its own business activities, DOCOMO will cooperate with its customers and partner companies to help achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions for the benefit of the whole of society.



DOCOMO will continue to provide new services for consumers that will contribute to zero CO2 emissions. "Green 5G TM" will provide 5G networks powered effectively with 100% renewable energy(3) from this October. DOCOMO also plans to commence the sale of electricity generated from renewable sources as "docomo Denki Green" in the retail market directly to customers from March 2022 in its "docomo Denki" electricity service lineup. In collaboration with partner companies, the company will also consider delivering environmentally-friendly products and services, and in conjunction with our customers who will use these products and services, will promote carbon neutrality for the benefit of the whole of society.



DOCOMO's planned Caboneu platform will allow customers to visualize the contribution their own activities make to greenhouse gas emissions and help them understand how they can help achieve carbon neutrality as part of the "Caboneu" ecosystem.



Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to strive to improve customer service and achieve sustainable corporate development, with the aim of helping to create a society in which people can live in greater safety, security, comfort, and prosperity, in all countries and regions, and across all generations.



(1) Greenhouse gas emissions in FY2019 announced by Japanese mobile telecom carriers (DOCOMO, KDDI, Softbank and Rakuten) are added together and divided by the amount of greenhouse gas emissions per private vehicle to estimate the equivalent number of vehicles.

(2) The company will use electricity generated effectively from 100% renewable energy sources, including the use of non-fossil fuel certificates designated as renewable energy.

(3) Effectively 100% renewable energy, including the use of non-fossil fuel certificates designated as renewable energy.



About NTT DOCOMO



NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 82 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: NTT DOCOMO

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Environment, Wireless, Apps

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

