Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for August 2021

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to August, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



Global Sales



Japan (112,000 units, up 7.0 percent year-on-year)

There was an impact on production due to parts supply shortage, but it was only limited, and sales of the Yaris and Roomy brand vehicles were strong. As a result, sales were up year-on-year.



North America (188,000 units, down 2.0 percent year-on-year)

In the U.S., despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and parts supply shortage, sales of light trucks such as the RAV4, Lexus brand vehicles, and electrified vehicles such as HEVs, continued to be solid. As a result, DSR* was similar to the previous year, up 2 percent year-on-year.



*DSR - Daily Selling Rate. Sales units per day.



August 2021



Sales Results



Toyota

- Worldwide sales: 12th consecutive month of increase;

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of increase;

- Sales outside of Japan: 9th consecutive month of increase



Consolidated

- Worldwide sales: 11th consecutive month of increase;

- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 11th consecutive month of increase;

- Sales outside of Japan: 9th consecutive month of increase



Production Results



Toyota

- Worldwide production: First decrease in 12 months;

- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in 6 months;

- Production outside of Japan: First decrease in 12 months



Consolidated

- Worldwide production: First decrease in 12 months;

- Production inside of Japan: First decrease in 6 months;

- Production outside of Japan: 12 consecutive month of increase



Exports Results



Toyota

- First decrease in 6 months



Consolidated

- First decrease in 6 months



For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/.





