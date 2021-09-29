Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: InvestHK InvestHK: HKSAR Government's "Report on Hong Kong's Business Environment" highlights Hong Kong's unique advantages and unlimited opportunities

HONG KONG, Sept 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) announced today (September 29) a series of promotions building upon the "Report on Hong Kong's Business Environment: A Place with Unique Advantages and Unlimited Opportunities" (www.hkeconomy.gov.hk/en/environment/index.htm) published this week by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).



Mr Stephen Phillips

The Director-General of Investment Promotion of the HKSAR, Mr Stephen Phillips, said that the report, announced by the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, on September 27, sets out very clearly the exciting opportunities for businesses from around the world in Hong Kong and at the same time sets the record straight about international investors' misconceptions of Hong Kong as a result of persistent biased media reports in some quarters.



"The report not only outlines clearly the robust strengths of Hong Kong as an international financial, aviation, innovation and technology, legal and cultural hub, but also highlights the many attractive opportunities the city has to offer multinationals and entrepreneurs who want a reliable, efficient business base in Asia," Mr Phillips said.



"It is very important for us to tell the real Hong Kong story to the international business community that under the Central Government's support and the 'one country, two systems' principle, Hong Kong and businesses in Hong Kong have a bright future with fantastic opportunities."



Mr Phillips added, "Our pipeline remains strong with many multinationals, small and medium-sized companies and start-ups still planning to come to our city to develop their businesses and scale into Mainland China and wider Asia. Going forward, with the continued support of the Central Government, we see very bright prospects for Hong Kong's economy."



InvestHK is organising a series of global webinars to be held on October 7 for business communities around the world to provide an update on Hong Kong's latest business environment and key announcements relevant to business in next week's Policy Address.



A short video summarising the report can be found at https://youtu.be/zhSxxEo32l4.





