  • Thursday, September 30, 2021
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 07:05 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for August 2021

TOKYO, Sept 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2021 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in August 2021 decreased 53.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in August 2021]
CX-5: 11,596 units (down 46.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 5,247 units (down 47.7%)
CX-30: 2,905 units (down 48.6%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in August 2021 decreased 53.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in August 2021]
CX-30: 7,583 units (down 35.2% year on year)
MAZDA3: 5,844 units (down 34.4%)
MAZDA2: 1,601 units (down 64.7%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in August 2021 decreased 25.4% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 1.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.3% total market share (down 1.0 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in August 2021]
MAZDA2: 2,571 units (up 29.9% year on year)
CX-5: 1,226 units (down 24.5%)
MAZDA3: 890 units (down 46.3%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in August 2021 decreased 10.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in August 2021]
CX-5: 20,956 units (up 17.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,333 units (down 27.2%)
CX-9: 3,918 units (down 32.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in August 2021 decreased 7.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Japan and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in August 2021]
CX-5: 31,274 units (down 0.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 15,399 units (down 21.0%)
CX-30: 15,333 units (down 3.8%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2021/202109/210929b.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
 News Alerts
