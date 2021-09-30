|
Thursday, 30 September 2021
Source: Mazda
TOKYO, Sept 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for August 2021 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in August 2021 decreased 53.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in August 2021]
CX-5: 11,596 units (down 46.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 5,247 units (down 47.7%)
CX-30: 2,905 units (down 48.6%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in August 2021 decreased 53.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in August 2021]
CX-30: 7,583 units (down 35.2% year on year)
MAZDA3: 5,844 units (down 34.4%)
MAZDA2: 1,601 units (down 64.7%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in August 2021 decreased 25.4% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.0% (down 1.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 3.3% total market share (down 1.0 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in August 2021]
MAZDA2: 2,571 units (up 29.9% year on year)
CX-5: 1,226 units (down 24.5%)
MAZDA3: 890 units (down 46.3%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in August 2021 decreased 10.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in August 2021]
CX-5: 20,956 units (up 17.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,333 units (down 27.2%)
CX-9: 3,918 units (down 32.0%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in August 2021 decreased 7.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Japan and other regions.
[Global sales of key models in August 2021]
CX-5: 31,274 units (down 0.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 15,399 units (down 21.0%)
CX-30: 15,333 units (down 3.8%)
For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2021/202109/210929b.html.
