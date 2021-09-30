Thursday, 30 September 2021, 13:17 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: NEC Corporation NEC and Netcracker Launch 5G xHaul Transport Network Automation Solution Working with ADVA and Juniper Networks Best-in-Class, Open Solution Delivers Simplicity, Scalability and Flexibility

TOKYO and HAMBURG, Sept 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and its subsidiary Netcracker have today announced an integrated multi-vendor solution that includes ADVA and Juniper Networks for packet optical automation, combining their respective best-in-class technologies in support of streamlined 5G transport. With this solution, ADVA delivers secure optical connectivity and Juniper provides automated IP WAN transport solutions, while Netcracker brings unified end-to-end multi-domain service orchestration and automation expertise. This solution is designed and developed as part of NEC's xHaul Transformation Services as the foundation of an open ecosystem architecture that enables customers to have choice and flexibility, including delivery of service integration and professional services.



Driven by digital transformation, device and application proliferation and key industry trends such as 5G and cloud, new traffic patterns are shaping the need for radically different network architectures to handle the capacity and demand for excellent user experiences. Converged IP and optical solutions such as this, underpinned by automation, give service providers the agility, capacity, efficiency and consistency they need to deliver competitive, differentiated services. Sophisticated networking techniques required for 5G services at scale, such as network slicing, also require multi-layer orchestration across both the IP and Optical domains to create a seamless, simplified transport environment.



Aiming to solve these challenges for a multi-layer 5G transport network, the integrated multi-vendor packet optical automation solution provides operational simplicity with Netcracker's cross-layer Network Domain Orchestration complemented by Juniper's Paragon Automation portfolio for network experience-driven control. Additionally, it provides scalable IP transport networking with 400G ZR architectures enabled by combining integrated 400G technology on Juniper routers with ADVA's open line system. This multi-vendor solution integrated by NEC is comprised of the following elements:



NEC leads the integration and implementation of the solution with 5G xHaul Transformation Services for multi-vendor, multi-layer and multi-domain architectures backed by its abundant global experiences with both packet and optical networking.



Netcracker's new windowNetwork Domain Orchestration solution enables multi-domain service, network lifecycle management, assurance and closed loop operations automation across complex multi-layer transport networks with a single pane of glass.



Juniper's automated WAN transport portfolio, including access and aggregation, edge and core IP routers, as well as modular cloud-native automation software applications that deliver automation for a more predictable, reliable and measurable IP network infrastructure for 5G that greatly improves user experience and network operator economics.



ADVA's open optical connectivity provides maximum capacity-reach for the lowest cost per bit and ensures robust data security through industry-leading encryption.



Through this convergence of industry-leading solutions, Juniper, ADVA, NEC and Netcracker will join forces and work together to simplify the evolution of operators' 5G transport networks globally.



Supporting Quotes



"In the 5G era, NEC believes co-creation is the key driver to generating and delivering new value to society. Working together with our strategic partners Juniper and ADVA in our 5G xHaul Ecosystem, NEC and Netcracker are keen to orchestrate best-in-class multi-vendor based solutions across multi-layers with automation that promises simplification of the end-to-end transport network and better TCO," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.



"Dynamic services enabled by 5G need a powerful transport network to optimize the user experience. Netcracker's Network Domain Orchestration brings agility and automation to multi-layer transport networks, and we are excited to announce our joint solution with NEC, Juniper and ADVA to revolutionize the transport network for 5G digital services," said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer, Netcracker.



"Building an experience-first network for the next decade requires an end-to-end approach that integrates multiple networking layers, domains and vendors. I am proud that NEC has selected Juniper's industry-leading automated WAN transport portfolio to deliver simplicity, agility and performance for its multi-vendor Packet Optical automation solution to help drive operational efficiencies and improved end-user service experience," said Thomas Desrues, Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Global System Integrators, Juniper Networks.



"Closer integration of packet and optical layers enables network operators to automate their processes, offer services much faster and reduce operational efforts. Our open optical systems are a key enabler of these open network architectures. Based on our experience from many open commercial projects, our team fully understands the importance of multi-vendor ecosystems and the value of close cooperation. By driving openness and interoperability, we're providing flexibility and technology choices for our customers," said Stephan Neidlinger, VP, Global Business Development, ADVA.



About ADVA



ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.



About Juniper Networks



Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world's greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (wwww.juniper.net).



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.



About Netcracker Technology



Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.



For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: NEC Corporation

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless, Apps, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

