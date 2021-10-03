Sunday, 3 October 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mandalika Grand Prix Association Mandalika Circuit ready for holding WSBK Championship: MGPA Mandalika Grand Prix (MGPA) CEO on preparations for Nov 19-21 MOTUL World Superbike Championship

LOMBOK, INDONESIA, Oct 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The main work and infrastructure of Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, are nearly 100 percent complete, stated CEO of the Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) Ricky Baheramsjah. The supporting facilities and vaccinations are being accelerated in a bid to ensure the success of the MOTUL World Superbike (WorldSBK) Championship to be held on November 19-21 at the circuit, he highlighted.

An aerial view of construction works at the Mandalika Circuit, Mandalika Special Economic Zone, in the Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Indonesia. (ANTARA FOTO/Ahmad Subaidi: 7/6/2021)

For the first time since 1997, WorldSBK is back in Indonesia for the final round of the 2021 season, set to take place at the Mandalika Circuit. "The main work and circuit infrastructure are complete. Now, we are focusing on the operational aspects, including deploying the circuit staff and medical team as well as ensuring that we have adequate equipment," Baheramsjah said here on Saturday.



As of September 9, work on the supporting facilities had reached near 100 percent completion, comprising pit building, helipad and medical center which have reached 100 percent completion with the race control building being 92.25-percent complete. The tunnel spanning 65.57 meters in the Northern circuit and the 117.77 meter tunnel in the Southern circuit had also reached 99 percent completion as of Sept. 9.



As of August 4, the 17.36 kilometer bypass road linking Lombok International Airport with the Mandalika Tourism Special Economic Zone (KEK) had reached 81.17 percent completion. Meanwhile, access to the circuit via 748-meter roads to Seger beach and 244-meter road to Serenting beach is ready.



In terms of vaccination, its coverage in West Nusa Tenggara as of September 8, 2021, had reached 18.95 percent for the first dose and 9.84 percent for the complete dose. Baheramsjah noted that the provision of 1,025 million vaccine doses is being expedited to achieve 70 percent coverage. "Hence, we target 45 thousand people per day," he stated.



The committee has also prepared for traffic management at Lombok entrances, such as Bangsal Port, Lembar Port, Gili Mas Port, Kayangan Port and Lombok International Airport. Connectivity between Surabaya, the capital of East Java, and Bali to Mandalika has been strengthened, including managing the parking zones. "We are cooperating with the NTB Land Transport Organization (Organda) and have provided 46 Damri (state-owned busses)," he stated.



Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MPGA): https://mandalikagrandprix.com/, https://youtu.be/0bYkZYUxW-s

Reporter: Juwita Trisna Rahayu. Editor: Fardah Assegaf. Copyright (C) Antara 2021





