Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 4, 2021
Monday, 4 October 2021, 17:02 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation, Chiyoda Corporation, and Sembcorp Industries Sign MOU to Explore Supply Chain Commercialization of Decarbonized Hydrogen

TOKYO, Oct 4, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce today's signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda) and Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), to explore the feasibility and implementation of a commercial-scale, decarbonized hydrogen supply chain in Singapore. The business will take advantage of Chiyoda's proven hydrogen storage and transportation technology, "SPERA Hydrogen".

Singapore's Long-Term Low-Emissions Development Strategy (LEDS) aspires to halve emissions from the country's expected 2030 peak to 33 million tons of CO2 equivalent by 2050, with a goal to achieve net-zero emissions as soon as possible in the second half of the century. Singapore has positioned the introduction of hydrogen and low-carbon technologies as significant initiatives to achieve this goal. By promoting such initiatives, Singapore is aiming to transition to an enhanced energy system that balances environmental and economic considerations with reliability and sustainability.

In May, 2021, the Japanese Government announced the Asia Energy Transition Initiative (AETI) that aims to support the achievement of sustainable economic growth and carbon neutrality in Asia, and the governments of Japan and Singapore have commenced dialogue on energy transition. Under the AETI, Japan will support Singapore's energy transition leveraged by Japanese companies' technology, such as Chiyoda's "SPERA Hydrogen" and commercialization thereof.

In signing this MOU, the business will combine Sembcorp's know-how in energy with both Chiyoda's above mentioned technology and MC's project development expertise and industry-wide global network. Furthermore, although we will be building this supply chain to serve Singapore's market, we intend to source clean, carbon-free hydrogen from outside the country.

MC is keen to accelerate activities that are invested in energy transformations, and this MOU represents a step in the right direction. Our objectives through this business are to help Singapore to meet its long-term CO2 reduction target and contribute to global decarbonization efforts that aim to realize a sustainable future.

*SPERA Hydrogen is an organic chemical hydride (OCH) hydrogen storage and transportation technology. LOHC (liquid organic hydrogen carrier) technologies allow hydrogen to be safely transported in chemical tankers at normal atmospheric temperature and pressure.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
Sept 22, 2021 07:00 HKT/SGT
MC Reaches Agreement with Denbury on CO2 Transport and Storage Operations for Fuel Ammonia Production
Sept 9, 2021 11:36 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Shell Sign MoU to Collaborate on Hydrogen Plans in Alberta
Sept 8, 2021 11:08 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Signs Japan's First Long-term Corporate PPA for Online Retail Giant Amazon
Aug 10, 2021 10:24 HKT/SGT
AHEAD to Support Decarbonization at Petroleum Refineries Through MCH Hydrogen Supply Chain from Brunei
July 30, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
Port of Rotterdam Authority, Koole Terminals, Chiyoda Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign MoU to Study Commercial-Scale Hydrogen Imports to the Netherlands
July 29, 2021 10:12 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Regeneration Project / Investment in Australian Integrated Carbon Pty Ltd
July 2, 2021 16:08 HKT/SGT
New Ulaanbaatar International Airport Set to Open in Mongolia
July 2, 2021 15:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Mobility & Regional Contents Pilot Project Launched in Smart City Aizuwakamatsu
June 23, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
Woven Alpha Automated Mapping Platform and Mitsubishi Fuso Collaborate on Latest HD Mapping Technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Functionality
June 16, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Participates in Laos Wind Farm Project
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       