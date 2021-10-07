Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 7, 2021
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 16:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Counts on Proven Winners for a New WRC Era
Lappi joins Ogier, Evans and Rovanpera to form 2022 line-up

TOKYO, Oct 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team will enter a new era of the FIA World Rally Championship relying on a strong driver line-up of proven winners across its three full-season manufacturer entries in 2022.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRT drivers

Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera will contest every event in the new hybrid Rally1 car after signing new contracts with the team, while multiple world champion Sebastien Ogier will also continue to compete for Toyota in selected rounds even as he steps back from full-time rallying. To complete the high-calibre line-up, Esapekka Lappi makes a welcome return to the team to share a car with Ogier during the season.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing now heads into a crucial phase of development and competition with the new-for-2022 technical regulations knowing it can count on four drivers who have all previously won rallies for the team and helped it towards championship success.

Evans joined the team at the beginning of 2020 and soon proved himself to be a championship contender, claiming wins in Sweden and Turkey and ultimately finishing runner-up to Ogier in a contest that went right down to the final round. After also winning in Portugal earlier this season and then at Rally Finland last weekend, the 32-year-old Welshman and his co-driver Scott Martin remain in contention for this year's title with two rounds remaining.

Rovanpera has adapted impressively since stepping up to rallying's highest level with the team last season. The 21-year-old from Finland, co-driven by Jonne Halttunen, recently became the youngest ever winner in the history of the WRC when he claimed a dominant victory at Rally Estonia, and followed that up with an impressive triumph on the Acropolis Rally in Greece, cementing his reputation as the sport's most exciting young prospect.

Ogier claimed his seventh world championship title in 2020 in his first season driving the Toyota Yaris WRC. Having decided to extend his full-time WRC career for one more year into 2021, the Frenchman, 37, currently leads the standings by 24 points with two rounds remaining after taking victories in Monte Carlo, Croatia, Sardinia and Kenya so far. As he looks to make time for other activities outside of rallying, the exact events that Ogier will contest next season will be determined at a later date.

Julien Ingrassia, who has been alongside Ogier as his co-driver for all of his victories and championships, will bring the curtain down on his hugely-successful career at the end of 2021. Taking his place will be Benjamin Veillas, who has already worked closely with Ogier for several years in tests and as part of his gravel crew on events.

Lappi was part of the team's line-up in its inaugural season in 2017, and claimed a memorable maiden victory on home soil at Rally Finland in just his fourth start at the highest level. In 2018 his three podium finishes helped Toyota to win the manufacturers' championship before he moved on to other challenges. Together with co-driver Janne Ferm, the 30-year-old returned behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris WRC last week with a privateer entry on Rally Finland, finishing a strong fourth overall, and now rejoins the team on a permanent basis for the WRC's new era.

For more information, visit https://toyotagazooracing.com/wrc/release/2021/1007-01/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Oct 4, 2021 09:26 HKT/SGT
Flying Evans delivers another home win for the Toyota Yaris WRC
Oct 1, 2021 12:55 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches the C+walk T in Japan, a New Form of Walking-Area Mobility
Sept 29, 2021 12:44 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for August 2021
Sept 24, 2021 19:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Yaris WRC Returns to Home Roads for an Autumn Rally Finland
Sept 22, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces Four-Car Team and All-New Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ for Dakar 2022
Sept 20, 2021 08:03 HKT/SGT
Hydrogen-powered Engine Corolla Takes on the Challenge of Transporting Imported Hydrogen at Super Taikyu Series 2021 Suzuka S-tai
Sept 14, 2021 13:05 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Launch All-New Corolla Cross
Sept 13, 2021 13:34 HKT/SGT
Epic Triumph for Rovanpera and the Toyota Yaris WRC in Greece
Sept 3, 2021 16:16 HKT/SGT
Toyota Yaris WRC encounters the legendary Acropolis Rally
Aug 31, 2021 07:07 HKT/SGT
Resumption of Services of the Toyota e-Palette Vehicle and Additional Safety Measures at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Athletes' Village
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       