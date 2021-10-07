Thursday, 7 October 2021, 18:48 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ACT Genomics Holdings Co., Ltd CerbACT Asia Holds Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate New Immuno-oncology Centre of Excellence

HONG KONG, Oct 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - ACT Genomics Holdings Co. Ltd. ("ACT Genomics" or "the Group") announced today that CerbACT Asia (Taipei, Taiwan), a Cerba Research and ACT Genomics joint venture, had unveiled its new purpose-built facility to empower precision medicine for better patient outcomes.

The opening ceremony of CerbACT Asia

The opening ceremony held on the 30th September 2021, was attended by distinguished guests virtually and in-person, marking the start of operations and expansion of the precision medicine offer in Asia.



Deep scientific expertise from both sides of the joint venture supports new growth areas for biotech and pharma clients globally to drive better patient outcomes across all phases of clinical trials. State-of-the-art technologies and instrumentation strengthen capabilities and services offered to clients on a truly global scale, including:



- Cutting-edge flow cytometry technologies

- Exploratory and next-generation IHC histopathology services

- PBMC and cell isolations from blood and soft tissues



Mario Papillon, CEO of Cerba Research, comments, "Our expansion with ACT Genomics validates our innovative history as a company. With this new centre of immuno-oncology excellence in Taiwan, supported by a larger scientific team and new instrumentation, we will continue to lead and change the shape of clinical drug development while helping our customers capitalize on cutting edge technologies and experienced scientists, for a powerful advantage in the oncology space."



In the opening ceremony, Professor Pan-Chyr Yang, Academician of Academia Sinica and former President of National Taiwan University, remarks, "We believe that CerbACT Asia can be a game player in the next generation precision health, which will benefit and take care of patients in Asia and all over the world."



In the opening ceremony, Dr Johnsee Lee, Chairman of Precision Medicine & Molecular Diagnostic Industry Association of Taiwan, says, "A very important laboratory and a very important milestone.... An important collaboration between Asia and Europe."



"Everyone here at CerbACT Asia is fully committed to provide high-quality results to our clients and hope to improve patient outcomes through precision medicine," says Dr George Wei, Managing Director of CerbACT Asia.



"We are excited to create a union with Cerba Research. Together, we offer a broader range of top-notch technologies and services in Asia. The formation of CerbACT Asia echoes our firm dedication to the well-being of cancer patients, keen commitment to society, and unequivocal embrace of precision medicine," concludes Dr Hua Chien Chen, CEO of ACT Genomics.



About CerbACT Asia

CerbACT Asia is an Immuno-Oncology Centre of Excellence that empowers precision medicine development and drives better patient outcomes by applying deep biomarker expertise to research and clinical development strategies. It is enabled by cutting edge technologies in Flow Cytometry (FCM), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), and PBMC / cell isolations, while functioning as a Central Laboratory in the APAC region. Working with biotech, pharma, government, and non-government organizations, our team is ready to turn precision medicine into action.



About Cerba Research

Cerba Research is a strategic provider of diagnostic solutions and supports drug development by leveraging patient data and scientific insight to optimize R&D and commercialization globally. Providing early phase research, clinical development through central laboratory and diagnostic testing, assay and biomarker development and validation - through our global network of specialty laboratories. We partner with government agencies, non-government organizations, and pharma and biotech organizations to change the shape of clinical development and advance healthcare.



Cerba Research is part of Cerba HealthCare, a leading player in medical diagnosis.



About ACT Genomics

ACT Genomics is an innovation-driven cancer solution provider with offices in Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Wales (UK). With our Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, CAP-accredited laboratories, experienced bioinformatics team, and proprietary AI algorithms, we provide optimal cancer treatment planning, immunotherapy evaluation, cancer relapse & drug resistance monitoring, as well as cancer risk assessment services to medical professionals. Together, we "Turn Genomics into Action".



