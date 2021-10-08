Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 8, 2021
Friday, 8 October 2021, 13:51 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 27th ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg, Germany

TOKYO, Oct 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will showcase its latest initiatives in the areas of information-communication and control technologies at the 27th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress 2021, which will take place in Hamburg, Germany, from October 11 to 15, 2021.

Image of Honda booth

The ITS World Congress is an international conference where participants present and discuss achievements made in research, development and practical application of ITS technologies for resolving various traffic / transport-related challenges.

Key technologies included in the Honda exhibit

Honda initiatives toward the realization of "zero traffic collision fatalities" and the "freedom and joy of mobility"

Honda SENSING Elite (featuring technology qualified for Level 3 automated driving)
Honda's advanced safety and driver-assistive technology was developed with a vision to eliminate human errors in driving. Placing the highest priority on safety and reliability, Honda developed the "Traffic Jam Pilot" function, which enables the system to drive the vehicle instead of the driver.

Automated driving system based on AI-powered prediction, forecast and cooperative behavior
Automated driving technology which utilizes AI to make a prediction / forecast to avoid risks, demonstrate cooperative behavior by mutually communicating and understanding with other vehicles, and learn the driving and traffic environment, in order to contribute to the realization of "zero traffic collision fatalities" and expansion of the "freedom and of mobility."

L3Pilot:
Introduction of Honda's participation and initiatives in EUCAR's* L3Pilot (Piloting Automated Driving on European Roads), which is the EU flagship project testing the viability of Level 3 Automated Driving.

Safe Swarm:
Honda's technology concept is aimed at realizing safe and smooth traffic flow through utilization of connected car technologies (e.g. internet connectivity and vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication).

Honda initiatives toward the realization of carbon neutrality

Data service for vehicles equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack
A system combines information stored on Honda Mobile Power Pack swappable batteries while the electrified vehicles are in use and data on the operating status of battery swapping stations, and carries out data analysis in the Cloud. By providing analyzed data to the users, the system realizes stable power consumption.

Honda Electric Road System (charging while driving system)
Honda independently developed a system to supply power from road infrastructure and technology to charge electric vehicles while driving (dynamic charging) as a total system. Through fast charging from road infrastructure while driving, the waiting time for charging will be shortened, the size of on-board battery will be minimized and range will be extended.

Energy Management System
Introduction of Honda initiatives in the development of renewable energy management technologies for the realization of carbon neutrality and verification of real-world use cases of such technologies.

* EUCAR: European Council for Automotive R&D. A Brussels, Belgium-based council for automotive R&D of manufacturers of passenger and commercial automobiles in Europe. Honda R&D Europe (Deutschland) GmbH has been a member of the EUCAR since 2019.

ITS 2021 Honda booth website [Release date and time: October 11 (Mon) 3:00PM (JST)]:
https://global.honda/innovation/ITS2021.html

About the 27th ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg, Germany
- Theme: "Experience Future Mobility Now"
- Host Organizations: ERTICO (European Road Transport Telematics Implementation Coordination Organisation) - ITS Europe
- Dates: Monday, October 11 - Friday, October 15, 2021
- Host Country: Hamburg, Germany,
- Venues: The Hamburg Messe and the Congress Center Hamburg
- ITS World Congress 2021 official website: https://itsworldcongress.com/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Oct 8, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Cooperation between Honda and Red Bull Group as from 2022
Sept 30, 2021 21:01 HKT/SGT
Honda Introduces Initiatives in New Areas
Sept 27, 2021 08:04 HKT/SGT
Participation in Japan Automotive Model-Based Engineering Center
Sept 24, 2021 08:16 HKT/SGT
Honda and Google Collaborate on In-vehicle Connected Services
Sept 23, 2021 13:08 HKT/SGT
Worldwide Debut for Honda's All-New Honda BR-V in Indonesia; Totally New Design and More Advanced Features
Sept 20, 2021 13:30 HKT/SGT
Honda: Toni Bou Wins 15th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title
Sept 16, 2021 18:08 HKT/SGT
Honda Exhibits the World Premiere of All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 Large-size Marine Outboard Engines at the Genoa International Boat Show 2021
Sept 15, 2021 18:30 HKT/SGT
Honda: Takahisa Fujinami to End 26-Year Trial World Championship Career
Sept 9, 2021 07:04 HKT/SGT
Honda to Start Testing Program in September Toward Launch of Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service Business in Japan
Aug 3, 2021 18:36 HKT/SGT
Honda Shares First Information on the New NSX Type S, the Final Model of the Second-generation NSX Supercar
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       