|
|
|
|
TOKYO & LONDON, Oct 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Woven Capital, L.P., the investment arm of the Woven Planet Group, a Toyota subsidiary that is dedicated to building the safest mobility in the world, today announced that it has made an investment in the Climate Technology Sustainability Fund of 2150 (a.k.a. 2150). 2150 is a London and Copenhagen-based venture capital firm investing in technology companies that seek to reimagine the urban environment and reshape it sustainably. Woven Capital is an $800 million global investment fund that supports innovative, growth-stage companies in mobility, automation, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, connectivity, and smart cities.
"2150 recognizes that a dramatic rethinking of the urban environment is required to fuel a strong economic and environmental future," said Michiko Kato, Principal, Woven Capital. "The technologies that they have already backed have the potential to mitigate over 1.6 gigatons of CO2 emissions. Toyota is committed to the global goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and we are excited to serve as a partner to 2150 and the entrepreneurs they support to build on these efforts and tackle the sustainability issues that confront our urban landscape."
"As the United Nations has stated, the battle on climate change will be won or lost in our cities," said Nicole LeBlanc, Partner, Platform, 2150. "Woven Capital's investment will help us take on critical sustainability challenges in the built environment. We are actively working with entrepreneurs who are pioneering solutions that will help all of us rethink and recast urban communities to ensure an environmentally-sound tomorrow."
Launched in February 2021, 2150 uses technology, data, and tools to help reduce the carbon footprint of the world's cities and improve the health, safety, and productivity of people who live and work in urban environments. The fund invests across all layers of city infrastructure from the materials used, to the efficiency algorithms, sensors, and software that facilitate construction automation.
About Woven Capital
Woven Capital is an $800 million global investment fund that supports growth-stage companies focused on technology and innovation in mobility. It was founded in 2021 as the corporate venture capital investment arm of the Woven Planet Group, a group of subsidiaries of Toyota. Woven Capital invests in mobility technologies, automation, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, connectivity, and smart cities globally.
About Woven Planet Group
Woven Planet Group represents a carefully curated blend of expertise and resources dedicated to bringing the vision of "Mobility to Love, Safety to Live" to life. Through innovations and investments in automated driving, robotics, smart cities, and more, we are transforming how humankind lives, works, and moves. We exist to design, build, and deliver secure, connected, and sustainable mobility solutions that benefit all people worldwide. Founded in 2018 as Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development ("TRI-AD"), Woven Planet is composed of four complementary companies: Woven Planet Holdings, Woven Core, Woven Alpha, and Woven Capital.
For more information, please visit: https://www.woven-planet.global/
About 2150
2150 is a venture capital firm investing in technology companies that seek to sustainably reimagine and reshape the urban environment. 2150's investment thesis focuses on major unsolved problems across what it calls the 'Urban Stack', which comprises every element of the built environment, from the way our cities are designed, constructed and powered, to the way people live, work and are cared for.
For more information, please visit: www.2150.vc
Contact:
Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.
pr@woven-planet.global
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|Oct 12, 2021 12:31 HKT/SGT
|
AIST, Toyota, and Toyota Central R&D Labs to Consider Joint Research on Advanced Energy and Environment Technologies
|Oct 8, 2021 16:21 HKT/SGT
|
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Set for Spain with Eyes on the Prize
|Oct 7, 2021 16:12 HKT/SGT
|
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Counts on Proven Winners for a New WRC Era
|Oct 4, 2021 09:26 HKT/SGT
|
Flying Evans delivers another home win for the Toyota Yaris WRC
|Oct 1, 2021 12:55 HKT/SGT
|
Toyota Launches the C+walk T in Japan, a New Form of Walking-Area Mobility
|Sept 29, 2021 12:44 HKT/SGT
|
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for August 2021
|Sept 24, 2021 19:30 HKT/SGT
|
Toyota Yaris WRC Returns to Home Roads for an Autumn Rally Finland
|Sept 22, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
|
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces Four-Car Team and All-New Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ for Dakar 2022
|Sept 20, 2021 08:03 HKT/SGT
|
Hydrogen-powered Engine Corolla Takes on the Challenge of Transporting Imported Hydrogen at Super Taikyu Series 2021 Suzuka S-tai
|Sept 14, 2021 13:05 HKT/SGT
|
Toyota to Launch All-New Corolla Cross
|More news >>