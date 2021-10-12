Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 15:27 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Woven Capital Invests in Planet-Friendly Urban Innovations with the Climate Technology Sustainability Fund of 2150

TOKYO & LONDON, Oct 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Woven Capital, L.P., the investment arm of the Woven Planet Group, a Toyota subsidiary that is dedicated to building the safest mobility in the world, today announced that it has made an investment in the Climate Technology Sustainability Fund of 2150 (a.k.a. 2150). 2150 is a London and Copenhagen-based venture capital firm investing in technology companies that seek to reimagine the urban environment and reshape it sustainably. Woven Capital is an $800 million global investment fund that supports innovative, growth-stage companies in mobility, automation, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, connectivity, and smart cities.



"2150 recognizes that a dramatic rethinking of the urban environment is required to fuel a strong economic and environmental future," said Michiko Kato, Principal, Woven Capital. "The technologies that they have already backed have the potential to mitigate over 1.6 gigatons of CO2 emissions. Toyota is committed to the global goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and we are excited to serve as a partner to 2150 and the entrepreneurs they support to build on these efforts and tackle the sustainability issues that confront our urban landscape."



"As the United Nations has stated, the battle on climate change will be won or lost in our cities," said Nicole LeBlanc, Partner, Platform, 2150. "Woven Capital's investment will help us take on critical sustainability challenges in the built environment. We are actively working with entrepreneurs who are pioneering solutions that will help all of us rethink and recast urban communities to ensure an environmentally-sound tomorrow."



Launched in February 2021, 2150 uses technology, data, and tools to help reduce the carbon footprint of the world's cities and improve the health, safety, and productivity of people who live and work in urban environments. The fund invests across all layers of city infrastructure from the materials used, to the efficiency algorithms, sensors, and software that facilitate construction automation.



About Woven Capital



Woven Capital is an $800 million global investment fund that supports growth-stage companies focused on technology and innovation in mobility. It was founded in 2021 as the corporate venture capital investment arm of the Woven Planet Group, a group of subsidiaries of Toyota. Woven Capital invests in mobility technologies, automation, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, connectivity, and smart cities globally.



About Woven Planet Group



Woven Planet Group represents a carefully curated blend of expertise and resources dedicated to bringing the vision of "Mobility to Love, Safety to Live" to life. Through innovations and investments in automated driving, robotics, smart cities, and more, we are transforming how humankind lives, works, and moves. We exist to design, build, and deliver secure, connected, and sustainable mobility solutions that benefit all people worldwide. Founded in 2018 as Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development ("TRI-AD"), Woven Planet is composed of four complementary companies: Woven Planet Holdings, Woven Core, Woven Alpha, and Woven Capital.



For more information, please visit: https://www.woven-planet.global/



About 2150



2150 is a venture capital firm investing in technology companies that seek to sustainably reimagine and reshape the urban environment. 2150's investment thesis focuses on major unsolved problems across what it calls the 'Urban Stack', which comprises every element of the built environment, from the way our cities are designed, constructed and powered, to the way people live, work and are cared for.



For more information, please visit: www.2150.vc



Contact:

Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.

pr@woven-planet.global





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

