Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 09:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda
Honda Aircraft Company Unveils HondaJet 2600 Concept in NBAA 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Aircraft Company today unveiled the "HondaJet 2600 Concept", at a special event hosted by Honda Aircraft Company at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Presented as the next generation of business jet, Honda Aircraft displayed a mockup of the HondaJet 2600 Concept to collect customer feedback and validate market demand.

HondaJet 2600 Concept *Image for illustration purposes only

The HondaJet 2600 Concept inherits Honda Aircraft's aeronautical breakthroughs, including the Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) technology on wings and fuselage nose, and carbon composite fuselage. Through the further refinement of these foundational HondaJet technologies, the HondaJet 2600 Concept will be the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States. The aircraft has a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long range travel, can seat for up to 11 occupants, and aims to deliver unparalleled fuel efficiency.

Specifications

A range of 2,625 nautical miles, being the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, and also features a high speed cruise of 450 knots and a class-leading ceiling of 47,000 feet.

Significantly more passenger space as well as a class-leading cabin tranquility with greatly reduced vibration compared to conventional light jets, due to the OTWEM configuration. The aircraft also has the tallest cabin height, and offers class-leading pressurization with a cabin altitude of 6,363 feet at its max operating altitude of 47,000 feet. Finally, the aircraft will also offer 3 types of modular and highly customizable cabin configurations.

Advanced Technology

The first transcontinental jet designed for single-pilot operation, with an advanced cockpit incorporating innovative technologies such as electrification and automated systems, including autothrottle and autobrake, among others. It will offer the utmost operational safety by reducing pilot workload through an intuitive, high-tech interface.

Fuel efficiency

Dramatically reduces carbon emissions with up to 20% better fuel efficiency than typical light jets, and is over 40% more fuel efficient than a mid-size jet during a typical mission.

When introducing the HondaJet 2600 Concept mock-up at the 2021 NBAA, Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino stated, "Over the past five years, we introduced the HondaJet Elite, then the Elite S, to further enhance the original HondaJet design. Now, we are validating market demand as we unveil a new aircraft concept in a different segment from the original HondaJet. With the HondaJet 2600 Concept, which enables efficient transcontinental flight, offers new level of cabin comfort and capacity, and dramatically reduces CO2 emssions, we are introducing a new generation of business jets."

For more information, visit www.hondajet.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda
Sectors: Aerospace & Defence
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/honda-motor-co-ltd-

Honda
Oct 8, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Cooperation between Honda and Red Bull Group as from 2022
Oct 8, 2021 13:51 HKT/SGT
Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 27th ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg, Germany
Sept 30, 2021 21:01 HKT/SGT
Honda Introduces Initiatives in New Areas
Sept 27, 2021 08:04 HKT/SGT
Participation in Japan Automotive Model-Based Engineering Center
Sept 24, 2021 08:16 HKT/SGT
Honda and Google Collaborate on In-vehicle Connected Services
Sept 23, 2021 13:08 HKT/SGT
Worldwide Debut for Honda's All-New Honda BR-V in Indonesia; Totally New Design and More Advanced Features
Sept 20, 2021 13:30 HKT/SGT
Honda: Toni Bou Wins 15th Consecutive FIM Trial World Championship Title
Sept 16, 2021 18:08 HKT/SGT
Honda Exhibits the World Premiere of All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 Large-size Marine Outboard Engines at the Genoa International Boat Show 2021
Sept 15, 2021 18:30 HKT/SGT
Honda: Takahisa Fujinami to End 26-Year Trial World Championship Career
Sept 9, 2021 07:04 HKT/SGT
Honda to Start Testing Program in September Toward Launch of Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service Business in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       