Source: Corinium Corinium Presents CDAO Deep Dive ASEAN Online: Data Innovation ASEAN's leading online event for senior data and analytics executives!

Singapore, Oct 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Corinium is globally renowned for our leading face-to-face conferences and market research, and most recently the best real-time digital learning opportunities. We are now launching our Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO) Deep Dive ASEAN series taking a closer look at the topics requested by the Southeast Asian data community.



We will be bringing you incredible insights from the region's leading data experts, and you can watch them whenever and wherever you want, for free! Our Data Innovation Online Deep Dive will address the latest in driving data initiatives to growth business, converting traditional infrastructure, getting the most value out of data, implementing successful intelligence programmes, what risks should be taken with investments, building strategic data partnerships, and more.



Join us, 24th November, and learn from the most successful data and analytics leaders and explore the strategic issues that matter to you!



2021 Key Themes:

- How to Modernise Data Governance & Management to Match Business Objectives Adapting to the latest challenges and understanding the way your enterprise-wide data governance needs to evolve for today and tomorrow.

- Making Data Fit for Purpose: Delivering Trusted, High Quality, Robust Data

Effective data governance through the lenses of risk, privacy, ethics, compliance and digital trust.

- Modern Data Architecture for Maximum Impact!

Building the right environment for faster, cheaper, easier access to data. Unifying data sources to gain a single view and supporting machine learning and artificial intelligence.

- Consistent, Transparent and Safe Data Across the Organisation

Promoting the business value of data governance, tracking all data elements and ensuring effective lifecycle management.



Registrations are now open!

- Gain best practices from actual case studies from organisations across ASEAN showcasing how they successfully implemented data strategies to strengthen business output

- Hear from key data experts and professionals, as they share their best practices from different industries including banking and finance, insurance, telecommunications, government, media, and more

- Insights into some of the hottest, trending themes in the data community such as Data Trends Driving Innovation and Growth & Digital Transformation and the Data Journey

- Over 200 data professionals are expected to attend and voice their questions to speakers through our interactive Q&A - hear what they have to say and ask your questions too



