HONG KONG, Oct 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Longbridge ("Longbridge" or the "Company"), a social-driven online brokerage firm dedicated to providing new-generation mobile Internet investment experience, announced the official launch of its Hong Kong and U.S. stock-trading application ("Longbridge" or "App") in the Hong Kong market today.

Download Now! - Click https://longbridge.hk/download or search for "Longbridge" in the major app stores http://longbridge.hk/download

Till 5 November, new Longbridge customers will have the privilege to enjoy "Lifetime Commission-free for Hong Kong and U.S. Stocks Trading," which is rare in the current market, and receive one share of Disney (worth about HK $1,400) per person upon account opening and after funds deposit via the Longbridge App. Welcome offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions.

Longbridge brand IP "Captain.LEO," which is the work of the renowned Korean creative design studio SUPERFICTION, serves as both the captain and helmsman guiding clients towards wise investments.

Longbridge provides users with comprehensive "fundamental" analysis and "supply chain" function on the individual stock "Overview" page.

1. Open an account: Get one share of Disney (worth approximately HK$1,400 ) for free



2. Deposit: For deposits worth HK$500,000 or above, you get a free iPad mini 6 (256GB, space gray); for deposits worth HK$1,000,000 or above, you get a free iPhone 13 Pro (512GB, Graphite)



3. Referral for registration: For successful registrations to the App via referral, you get a US$6 PLTR stock redemption coupon (unlimited number)



Founded in March 2019 in Singapore, Longbridge is a social-driven online brokerage firm with strategic capital support from PhillipCapital, a large-scale integrated financial services group in Southeast Asia, and renowned venture capitalists such as Vision Plus Capital. It is managed by seasoned financial experts from Singapore and Hong Kong. Furthermore, it has a core founding team of professionals with backgrounds from top-tier global technology behemoths such as Alibaba and ByteDance.



Committed to supporting customers in investing in stocks worldwide, Longbridge has seamlessly covered the "Discovery - Learning - Trading" processes and approaches investment with "Simplicity, Speed, Intelligence and Integrity" as its brand value proposition. It harnesses the power of cutting-edge FinTech to provide customers with a safe, dependable, rich, and efficient global investment experience.



Mr. Tsang Kwun Kit, President of Longbridge Hong Kong, said, "The financial industry is the most strategically valuable industry in Hong Kong. It has been developing for more than one-and-a-half century and has a complete ecological system and a reserve of professional talent. Worthy of notice is that Hong Kong has stepped up its embrace of financial technology in recent years.



Longbridge hopes to have a new starting point in Hong Kong and, on its foothold in the city, learn from its extensive industry experience. Combining that knowledge with its quest for excellence in FinTech, it endeavors to bring new mobile Internet financial service experiences to Hong Kong customers, as well as contribute to the prosperity of Hong Kong's FinTech industry."



Longbridge's new brand IP "Captain.LEO" is the work of the renowned Korean creative design studio SUPERFICTION. It conveys the Company's "Hope to create and present to customers a platform that can inspire investment ideas, foster a learning environment, facilitate quality transactions to provide the highest quality, and offer the fullest mobile securities transaction experience" - all of which have been the objectives of its products from day one.



Licensed Brokerage in Hong Kong Meeting Global Compliance Requirements

Longbridge Hong Kong Co., Ltd. is a Hong Kong company licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (Central number: BPX066). Holding Type 1, 4, and 9 licenses, it is authorized to provide Securities Brokerage, Advising on Securities, and Asset Management services. It is routinely audited and reviewed by both internal and external auditors. The Group has also been expanding its global business footprint, working hard to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and requirements in major financial markets around the world.



Currently, customers of Longbridge can enjoy one-stop trading of Hong Kong and U.S. stocks - more than 32,000 tradable financial products in five main categories, namely, stocks, ETFs, REITs, currency funds, and over-the-counter funds.



Trusted by Institutional and Celebrity Investors with Tens of Millions US Dollar Strategic Investment Raised

In June, Longbridge announced that it had raised US$50,000,000 in Pre-A financing, including capital from shareholders such as Singapore PhillipCapital, Vision Plus Capital, and FinTech investment-focused Ling Feng Capital.



In the past two years, Longbridge has also won such honors, such as the "Most Innovative Data Provider of the Year", "2020 Best U.S. and Hong Kong Securities Institutional Rookie", and "2020 Best Innovative APP" from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Wall Street CN Golden Tie Awards, and Zhitong Caijing.



A User-centric Investment Ecosystem with Faster-than-fast Response Capability

Longbridge strives for breakthroughs in meeting unsatisfied demands in the local online brokerage market, hoping to inject more data and algorithm capabilities into the industry and impress the Hong Kong market as an online securities brokerage with the best technological and social sense.



At the same time, with users' experiences at heart, Longbridge has strived to create a user-centric ecosystem. In addition to providing users with an online trading platform with multi-market access and multi-tradable product options, Longbridge also pays attention to the decision-making needs of individual users in making transactions; hence, it has built a decision-making platform, pointing out to users an investment path that entails the whole process of "Discovery - Learning - Trading."



Apart from boasting products and R&D professionals from the world's top Internet giants, outstanding contributors and developers from open-source communities, core contributors to mainstream frameworks, and winners of algorithm competitions, Longbridge has offices at eight locations worldwide, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Mainland China.



Longbridge is also establishing its core R&D teams in Singapore to respond to global demand. Fast in practice and application of cutting-edge engineering and technological ideas, the Company is capable of continuous and quick delivery. In just two years, it has secured more patents than most first-movers in the industry.



In terms of asset Discovery, Longbridge attaches great importance to identifying and distributing high-quality content. It employs natural language processing (NLP) technology to hierarchically grade content and make more accurate recommendations based on user interests, holdings, and topics followed. In the third quarter of 2021, Longbridge effectively released 1.37 million pieces of investment information. Longbridge also provides users with many functions, such as "Stock PK," "Stock Screener," and "Stocklist," to help them further discover assets.



In terms of asset Cognition, Longbridge provides users with comprehensive "fundamental" analysis and "supply chain" function on its individual stock "Overview" page. Employing professional investment analysis tools as well as analyzing and visualizing various financial indicators and industry rankings, it assists users in more easily recognizing and utilizing the fundamental indicators. Then, through its unique "supply chain" function, users can obtain information about the stock's upstream and downstream companies, competitors, and other information in the same way that professional investors obtain essential data, enabling them to gain further value in the discovery process. The function replaces the recommendation model in the past securities trading apps.



Social networking is an indispensable part of users' journey to understand individual stocks, which serves as one of Longbridge's unique competitive advantages. In addition to having a complete suite of innovative analysis tools, the App provides users with a high-quality investment discussion community platform and content. The investment social platform not only brings together a group of local investment experts but also provides beginners with a welcoming discussion atmosphere on a more powerful financial content production platform.



On Longbridge's creation platform, content producers can perform various functions, such as participate in incentive programs, operate courses, and hold offline events to promote an even friendlier environment for investment and socializing.



In terms of asset Trading, Longbridge covers pre-market and post-market trading of U.S. stocks, as well as real-time deposits and withdrawals via all methods, including bank-securities transfer, eDDA, and FPS, which can significantly improve investment efficiency. Longbridge also provides smooth and flexible margin services, with real-time quota adjusted to 2.5 times leverage, surpassing that of the industry, as quickly as "T+0."



To date, Longbridge has completed nearly a hundred iterations of versions, involving thousands of features. At the same time, Longbridge uses proprietary binary protocols, incremental data transmission, dependable UDP transmission, aggregation of smart push, and other solutions to ensure real-time quotation updates reach first-class industry levels, as well as the fluency and stability required at the user end.



Although the online brokerage market has been growing for many years, there remains a significant unmet demand. Longbridge is confident that by thinking from users' perspectives and utilizing massive Internet data as a foundation, it can provide users with more in-depth references for making judgments and enhance their related capabilities. It considers that as the true baseline for an online brokerage to adhere to in this day and age.



At present, Longbridge hopes to build on its improved cloud computing and big data foundation to continue to provide customers with higher value investments and space for them to make sound judgments of investment trends, and thus accurate investment decisions.



For more details, please visit: longbridge.hk



About Longbridge

Founded in March 2019 in Singapore, Longbridge is a social-driven online brokerage. It received strategic investment from institutions such as the capital of Singapore PhillipCapital, a large-scale integrated financial service group in Southeast Asia, and renowned adventure capitalist Vision Plus Capital. Longbridge's core founding team hails from top-tier international technology giants, such as Alibaba and ByteDance, and is augmented by outstanding finance professionals.



The group's Longbridge Hong Kong Co., Ltd. is a Hong Kong company licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (Central number: BPX066) and holds Type 1, 4, and 9 licenses. Longbridge has seamlessly covered the "Discovery - Learning - Trading" processes and approaches investment with "Simplicity, Speed, Intelligence and Integrity" as its brand value proposition. It harnesses the power of cutting-edge FinTech and provides customers with a safe, dependable, rich, and efficient global investment experience.









