Mitsubishi Corporation Releases Roadmap to a Carbon Neutral Society

TOKYO, Oct 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it has established new greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets and energy-transformation (EX) investment guidelines.In recognition of its multi-industry interests and business activities. MC will continue to simultaneously fulfill its responsibility to provide stable energy supply, such as natural gas, while rising to the global challenge of realizing a carbon neutral society.





1. GHG Emission Reduction Targets: Halve Emissions by FY2030 (FY2020 baseline) & Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050



With the ultimate aim of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, MC has established a new, GHG target for FY2030 and set out concrete reduction measures (targets now include Scope 1/2 emissions for MC's affiliates based on the equity share approach - for details refer to MC Sustainability Website).



2. EX Investments: 2 Trillion Yen by FY2030



MC will globally pursue EX initiatives including renewable energy, copper, natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia.



3. Roadmap



MC announced its "Roadmap to a Carbon Neutral Society" to its employees. Please refer to material attached.



