Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Monday, 18 October 2021, 15:09 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation Releases Roadmap to a Carbon Neutral Society

TOKYO, Oct 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it has established new greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets and energy-transformation (EX) investment guidelines.In recognition of its multi-industry interests and business activities. MC will continue to simultaneously fulfill its responsibility to provide stable energy supply, such as natural gas, while rising to the global challenge of realizing a carbon neutral society.



1. GHG Emission Reduction Targets: Halve Emissions by FY2030 (FY2020 baseline) & Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

With the ultimate aim of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, MC has established a new, GHG target for FY2030 and set out concrete reduction measures (targets now include Scope 1/2 emissions for MC's affiliates based on the equity share approach - for details refer to MC Sustainability Website).

Related Page：Sustainable Website URL (https://mitsubishicorp.disclosure.site/en/themes/113#917)

2. EX Investments: 2 Trillion Yen by FY2030

MC will globally pursue EX initiatives including renewable energy, copper, natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia.

3. Roadmap

MC announced its "Roadmap to a Carbon Neutral Society" to its employees. Please refer to material attached.

Presentation Materials (PDF) (https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/carbon-neutral/pdf/20211018.pdf)

4.Website

URL：https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/carbon-neutral/

Contact:
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171
Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Environment, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
Oct 4, 2021 17:02 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation, Chiyoda Corporation, and Sembcorp Industries Sign MOU to Explore Supply Chain Commercialization of Decarbonized Hydrogen
Sept 22, 2021 07:00 HKT/SGT
MC Reaches Agreement with Denbury on CO2 Transport and Storage Operations for Fuel Ammonia Production
Sept 9, 2021 11:36 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Shell Sign MoU to Collaborate on Hydrogen Plans in Alberta
Sept 8, 2021 11:08 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Signs Japan's First Long-term Corporate PPA for Online Retail Giant Amazon
Aug 10, 2021 10:24 HKT/SGT
AHEAD to Support Decarbonization at Petroleum Refineries Through MCH Hydrogen Supply Chain from Brunei
July 30, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
Port of Rotterdam Authority, Koole Terminals, Chiyoda Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign MoU to Study Commercial-Scale Hydrogen Imports to the Netherlands
July 29, 2021 10:12 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Regeneration Project / Investment in Australian Integrated Carbon Pty Ltd
July 2, 2021 16:08 HKT/SGT
New Ulaanbaatar International Airport Set to Open in Mongolia
July 2, 2021 15:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Mobility & Regional Contents Pilot Project Launched in Smart City Aizuwakamatsu
June 23, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
Woven Alpha Automated Mapping Platform and Mitsubishi Fuso Collaborate on Latest HD Mapping Technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Functionality
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       