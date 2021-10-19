Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 14:37 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Successfully Completes Testing of New "KS-21" Solvent for CO2 Capture - KS-21 solvent, jointly developed with KEPCO, achieves up to 99.8% flue-gas carbon capture rate

- Data on KS-21TM's technological advantages will enable full commercialization and drive growth

TOKYO, Oct 19, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, has concluded testing of its new proprietary solvent for capturing CO2 at the Technology Centre Mongstad (TCM)(1) in Norway, one of the world's largest carbon capture demonstration facilities that is recognized for its state-of-the-art equipment and specialized expertise. These outstanding test results complete MHIENG's commercialization of KS-21TM, a new amine-based solvent used in the "Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM(2)" developed by MHIENG in collaboration with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO), and paves the way for the future expansion of MHIENG's carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) business.

Technology Centre Mongstad (Norway)

The testing was carried out between early May and late August 2021 in Norway, one of the world's most advanced nations in the field of carbon capture. The KS-21TM's performance was tested to confirm a carbon capture rate of 95-98%, which is above the current industry standard (approx. 90%), from flue gas emitted by a gas turbine at TCM's test facility. The results indicate outstanding energy-saving performance, reduced operating costs and low amine emissions(3), which exceed both the amine-based solvent, Monoethanolamine (MEA), used in the chemical absorption process and our existing solvent, KS-1TM. In addition, in testing conducted under modified operating conditions, the KS-21TM solvent delivered an industry-leading carbon capture rate was 99.8% and demonstrated the successful recovery of CO2 from flue gas of lower concentration than the CO2 contained in the atmosphere. Identical tests were performed for flue gas emitted by a fluidized catalytic cracker at the Mongstad refinery located adjacent to TCM, and obtained identical results.



"MHI Group is delighted with the test results achieved by our new solvent KS-21TM. TCM's expertise and experience in environmental impact assessments, and its state-of-the-art testing environment, has enabled us to confirm the outstanding performance of our carbon capture technology. The test results constitute a major milestone for MHIENG as we launch the commercialization of KS-21TM. We expect the KS-21TM solvent to be a key factor in driving lower operating costs and further growth of CCUS technology worldwide to achieve decarbonized society," said Kenji Terasawa, MHIENG President & CEO.



MHIENG acquired data from the testing of KS-21TM at TCM, such as degradation volumes during operation and handling, to improve its KS-21TM solvent further. In addition, amine emission data was obtained during the testing which will support the various regulatory approval processes and environmental assessments and open the way to the further expansion of MHIENG's carbon capture technology.



MHI Group is currently strengthening its energy transition business, and the development of a CO2 ecosystem is central to those initiatives. CCUS is garnering attention as an effective means for realizing a Carbon Neutral society. Building on our successful decarbonization business covering North America at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, in July 2021, a Decarbonization Business Department (DBD) was established at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA, Ltd. (MHI-EMEA) in London, to strengthen CCUS business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Going forward, by promoting the adoption of one of the world's highest performing CO2 capture technologies across international markets, MHIENG will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases on a global scale. The Company will also continue to develop innovative proprietary technologies to help protect the global environment.



(1) TCM is one of the world's largest-scale CO2 capture testing facilities, established in 2012 to advance technologies in carbon capture. TCM has the capacity to recover approximately 100 kilotons of CO2 emitted per year by the adjoining oil refinery and gas-fired power plant combined, and is able to perform demonstration testing of CO2 capture on industrial scale with excellent cost performance. For further information visit:

https://tcmda.com/about-tcm/

(2) KM CDR ProcessTM is a carbon capture technology under joint development by MHIENG (originally MHI) and KEPCO since 1990. KS-1TM is currently used in all commercial plants where the KM CDR ProcessTM is adopted, chosen as a solvent offering outstanding reliability. KS-21TM was newly developed by MHIENG and KEPCO as an improved "Advanced KM CDR ProcessTM." Compared to KS-1TM, KS-21TM offers even lower volatility and higher stability against degradation, and its adoption is expected to lead to reduced operating costs and greater economic benefit.

(3) Amine emissions refer to the volume of amines emitted into the atmosphere from absorption towers. The lower the amount of amine emissions, the lighter is the impact on the environment.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

