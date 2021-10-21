Thursday, 21 October 2021, 14:48 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: LEXUS Air Race Pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus Announce Partnership for Making History and Creating the Future

TOKYO, Oct 21, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Pathfinder Co., Ltd. (Pathfinder), represented by air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya, and Lexus announced today that they have signed a team partnership agreement and jointly taken up the challenges of making history by winning the first Air Race World Championship (The Air Race), an air race series starting next year, and of helping to create the future by contributing to the creation of an even-better carbon-neutral society.



Muroya and Lexus since 2016



In 2016, Lexus started a partnership with Muroya, a Japan-based, world-renowned air race pilot. Tightly aligned with Muroya's inspirational never-give-up attitude and spirit, Lexus has since continued to sponsor him.



In 2017, Lexus and Muroya launched a "Technology Exchange Group" to regularly study each other's technologies and explore the possibility of new technologies in the area of aircraft and automobiles. The discussions led to the joint development of a control column grip for Muroya's aircraft that incorporates Lexus's sensitivity technologies, as well as for a new way for his aircraft to turn based on aerodynamic analysis stemming from Lexus vehicle test data. This year a carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) spoiler, developed by incorporating aerodynamic technology used in aircraft design, was even adopted for use in the LC and sold in select regions(1).



Jointly taking up the challenge of making history as "Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing"



The coming debut of The Air Race spurred Lexus and Pathfinder, to form a team partnership agreement. Realizing the need to further accelerate their joint efforts so that they could quickly link the technologies and know-how of both sides to develop racing machines, they established "Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing" as a joint race team. Lexus intends to dispatch technical coordinator to support the development and verification of technologies in the fields of aerodynamics, cooling, and ergonomics, to build a strong team structure that can lead Muroya to victory. This new team, "Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing," will strive to make history by winning the first championship of The Air Race.



Taking up the challenge of creating an even-better future and a carbon-neutral society



Based on the idea that "grueling air races train people and train technology," Lexus and Muroya will apply the technology and know-how cultivated through air races to create a better society in both respective fields. Lexus will utilize its aerodynamic, cooling, and weight-reduction technologies and know-how gained through grueling air races to create ever-better cars for the realization of a carbon-neutral society. In addition to air racing, Muroya will continue to develop new talent that will lead to the next generation of mobility and also create an airfield for testing in cooperation with Fukushima Prefecture. With the cooperation of local companies, he will promote carbon-neutral aircraft starting with supporting instructional education of light-sports aircraft (LSA) manufacturing. Lexus and Pathfinder will work toward new possibilities in the fields of both automobiles and aircraft.



YOSHIHIDE MUROYA

Air Race Pilot



"With the strong support of Lexus, we will strive to become the first champion of the new Air Race. I believe that an exciting new story will emerge as fans and team crew come together as one."



KOJI SATO

President / Chief Branding Officer, Lexus International



"Lexus will take on the challenge of an exciting air race together with world-class athlete Muroya. With the excitement and smiles that motorsports bring and the gratitude that we learn from athletes as our inspiration, we will tackle from a new perspective the goal of Akio Toyoda, Lexus Brand Holder, to create a better car based on motor sports. Please look forward to Muroya's and Lexus's continuous challenge and evolution."



(1) Sold in North America, Europe, Middle East, and select areas of Asia (sales starting in Europe from 2022)





Topic: Press release summary

Source: LEXUS

Sectors: Aerospace & Defence

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

