  • Monday, October 25, 2021
Monday, 25 October 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Space Vikings LLC
Space Vikings LLC is Disrupting the $500+ BILLION Beer Industry

Silkeborg, Denmark, Oct 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Space Vikings Token, a new Danish cryptocurrency, is set to disrupt the global beer market in 2022 by partnering with at least one brewery to release true Viking Ales. For the first time in history, a cryptocurrency and a brewery will join forces to not only distribute a token-inspired beer but reward their holders throughout it all.


Space Vikings Token, relaunched on September 19th, 2021, with a reinvented and completely doxxed dev team and they have been checking off their roadmap one by one. The team has already burned 250 trillion of their 1 quadrillion tokens, relaunched the jackpot (which is now open to anyone holding over $50 worth of $SVT), relisted the token on Coin Market Cap, hired a marketing team, and officially became a limited liability company or LLC, on the 4th of October.

The next steps for the team include completing a new crypto exchange platform allowing people to easily purchase Space Vikings Tokens $SVT with a bank card, a contract audit, confirming a partnership with a brewery to make Space Vikings Beer, and finally, rewarding the holders of each!

Space Vikings Token plans to get a beer brewed that uses the ingredients and techniques from the original Norse Vikings; water, barley, and yeast. It will create a deliciously smooth session beer for Vikings all over the world to enjoy. The exact final ingredients, alcohol content, and packaging design will be a collaboration between the brewery, the holders, and Space Vikings LLC.

Now is the time to get involved, because once the team checks off the next few milestones, there's no telling how high this token will go.

About Space Vikings Token:

Space Vikings Token is a Denmark-based Binance Smart Chain defi project started in 2021. Their LLC was formed in Delaware, and the four-person dev team resides in, Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. They hope to make their first partnership by the end of 2021 and start distributing beer by the end of March 2022.

If you want to invest, get more information on Space Vikings LLC, meet the team, or have a brewery ready to discuss partnering, please contact them directly at www.SpaceVikingsLLC.com

For more information, visit
Website: https://www.spacevikingsllc.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/spacevikingsLLC
Instagram: https://instagram.com/spacevikingsLLC

Media Contacts:
Company: Space Vikings LLC
Contact: Jason Donnelly, CMO
Email: info@SpaceVikingsLLC.com

