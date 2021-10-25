

SEYCHELLES, Oct 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Move Digital, an Asia-based blockchain and digital ledger technology (DLT) consulting company, is wrapping up the final quarter of what has been a year of significant progress in 2021. Led by CEO Kristof Schöffling, the company has become one of the premier advisory and consulting companies serving the rapidly growing demand for DLT solutions.





Move Digital primarily assists large-scale enterprises with the implementation of DLT solutions that can address key bottlenecks in their operations. Throughout 2021, Move Digital has helped several widely known European and Asia-based enterprises significantly improve their operations through implementing such solutions. Move Digital has helped these enterprises reduce bottom-line costs while also exploring new and interesting revenue generation possibilities by adding DLT solutions to their software offerings. Move Digital provides versatile DLT solution guidance to their clients, helping in areas such as tech stack development and deployment. To cater to the growing demand for DLT solutions in the enterprise world, Move Digital has grown to over 50 full-time employees, ranking it among the leading Asia-based DLT consultancy companies. For 2022, Move Digital is positioning itself for another year of immense growth. CEO Kristof Schöffling has noted the company's intention to expand into the African market in 2022. Africa is one of the fastest-growing markets in the blockchain space and Move Digital is aiming to become the leading advisory companies for African enterprises exploring DLT solutions. Kristof Schöffling further noted that Move Digital is thrilled to be expanding into new and important markets and that the company will continue to work towards strengthening their position in the European and Asian markets. Kristof Schöffling also intends to focus on the Japanese market which seen one of the biggest DLT adoptions over the past 12 months. Media Contact

Move Digital Limited

Kristof Schöffling, Director

E-mail: hello@movedigital.io

Website: https://movedigital.io/

Medium: https://movedigitaltoday.medium.com/



