  • Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 08:30 HKT/SGT
Source: Cloud Comrade
Cloud Comrade is Finalist in 4 Categories in the Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021
In addition to being a finalist in the Enterprise, Mid-market and SMB segments for Partner Innovation, Cloud Comrade is one of four companies shortlisted in the inaugural 'ASEAN-wide Innovation' category, a recognition for Southeast Asia-headquartered technology partners delivering customer value and transformation.

Singapore, Oct 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cloud Comrade, a leading Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) with a growing presence in Malaysia and Indonesia, has been shortlisted as a finalist in 4 categories for Partner & ASEAN-wide Innovation in the prestigious Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021. Drawing from a pool of over 90 organizations and 300 nominations, the awards showcase and recognize excellence in the ecosystem - spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor, and distributor businesses- for delivering transformative customer solutions across Southeast Asia. Winners will be selected by an executive panel of industry judges and announced at a virtual celebration event on December 2, 2021.

Andy Waroma, Co-Managing Director, Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade has been chosen as a finalist in the Enterprise, Mid-market and SMB segments for Partner Innovation, an acknowledgement of the company's ability to deliver innovation, excellence, and value for customers irrespective of their size. Another feather in its cap is being picked in a shortlist of four companies for ASEAN-wide innovation. This is a new category that recognizes companies headquartered in the ASEAN region that has been tough and transformative and continues to raise the bar for industry excellence, despite the enormous challenges posed by Covid-19.

"We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist from such a large pool of capable organizations that are doing some amazing work. It is indeed fulfilling and humbling to not only see the rapid strides we have made in the last few years but also to be recognized by the industry," said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director of Cloud Comrade.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has presented incomparable challenges to most businesses. It has also tested our resilience, adaptability, creativity, and ability to deliver excellence for our clients. It is a huge credit to our team for being able to do all of that and win multiple accolades during these times. We have been fairly successful in facing these challenging conditions head on and converting them into opportunities for adding value, for ourselves and our customers. We are also thankful to our customers and partners for trusting us in this incredible journey and would like to reiterate our commitment to deliver innovative, value-adding solutions."

"Customer innovation is no longer a marketing slogan, rather a refreshing reality in ASEAN given the wealth of transformative projects and examples of best practice featured in 2021," said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG, publisher of Channel Asia. "Enormous credit to the market-leading companies and individuals continuing to press ahead in helping customers innovate at pace - despite the notable difficulties - which once again demonstrates the depth of transformation taking place across the region. Congratulations Cloud Comrade, nothing can stop your pursuit of excellence."

Selection as finalist in multiple categories for the Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021 marks a continuation of a great 2021 for the company. Earlier this year, Cloud Comrade won the 2021 AWS APN Consulting Partner of the Year Award for its consistently stellar performance in service delivery, growth in AWS business and a significant contribution to Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in Singapore/ ASEAN region. The company also received the SAP Service Authorization for SAP HANA, making it one of the first companies in Singapore to achieve it.

About Cloud Comrade

Cloud Comrade (https://cloudcomrade.com) is a Singapore-based cloud computing consultancy company with a regional footprint in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company offers a comprehensive range of services from strategy and design to deployment, migration, and management of customers' IT infrastructure. Cloud Comrade partners with the best solution providers in the field of cloud computing and is a preferred Amazon Web Services (AWS) consulting partner in ASEAN, as well as a managed service provider for AWS, Google, and Alibaba Cloud. In January 2019, ST Telemedia (sttelemedia.com), an active strategic investor specializing in communications & media, data centers, and infrastructure technology businesses, acquired a majority stake in the company. For more information on Cloud Comrade, visit cloudcomrade.com

Media Contact
Cloud Comrade:
Andy Waroma, Co-Managing Director
Tel: +65 v9863 7235
E-mail: andy@cloudcomrade.com


