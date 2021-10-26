Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 17:48 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC Launches new TrustCSI(TM) EDR Service - Check Point's First Greater China Managed Service Partner Powered Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Solution New service offers enterprises a single, efficient, and cost-effective solution for real-time protection against complex threats that exploit hybrid working security gaps and blind spots

HONG KONG, Oct 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is partnering with Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, to launch TrustCSI(TM) EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) Service.

Ivan Chin, General Manager, Hong Kong Sales at CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (left) and Kev Lau, Cyber Security Evangelist, Office of the CTO at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announce the partnership and the launch of the new TrustCSI(TM) EDR Service.

Traditional endpoint security doesn't stop all known attacks. CITIC Telecom CPC's managed endpoint security solution provides comprehensive endpoint protection at the highest security level, crucial to avoid security breaches and data compromise. TrustCSI(TM) EDR solution is built to protect organizations and the remote workforce from today's complex threat landscape, provides visibility, protection, detection and proactive responses to cyber threats.



"Endpoints continue to be one of the most vulnerable parts in organization's infrastructure. To collaborate with Check Point, leading provider of cyber security, we can deploy a complete managed endpoint security suite, combines the highest-rated data security and threat intelligence, with secure remote communications at complex access gateways." said Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer at CITIC Telecom CPC. "With quick cyber threat detection and response at all endpoints, enterprises can also prevent costly data security breaches."



Safeguard your Endpoints and Data

As a complete endpoint security service offering, the new TrustCSI(TM) EDR Service proactively protects enterprises from cyber threats across all current and new endpoint devices. It uses automatic remediation to close exposed security gaps and strengthen security in real-time as enterprises deploy more remote offices and expand their hybrid workforces. The service rapidly minimises endpoint threats such as phishing, ransomware, and malware by working closely with Check Point Software. It also gives enterprise system administrators better visibility on the overall security status of their servers and endpoints.



"Cyberattacks today have the capability to bring down a business's entire operations and cost it millions of dollars and its reputation. With most enterprises working remotely, it is important for endpoints throughout the organisation to remain protected and secure. TrustCSI(TM) EDR Service detects and prevents cyber threats automatically, so that enterprises can take a proactive approach to cybersecurity, rather than remediate the problem after the attack has happened, saving enterprises millions of dollars and downtime," said Harry Wong, Director of Channel Business, Greater China, Check Point Software Technologies.



Key benefits include:



-- Prevents Attacks Before They Damage: Leveraging Next Generation Anti-Virus (NGAV), anti-malware, anti-phishing, sandboxing, content disarm, and reconstruction technologies, the service helps enterprises proactively stop attacks before any damage is done.



-- Enables Runtime Detection and Protection: With behavioural analysis, anti-ransomware, anti-exploit, and other technologies always on standby, enterprises can remediate various attack types, including ransomware, malware, and file-less attacks, more effectively. Furthermore, the full automated remediation triggers even in offline mode.



-- Improves Attack Investigation and Response: Detailed forensics reports are autogenerated to help system administrators and incident response teams analyse system health. In addition, robust attack diagnostics offer important visibility to an attack, allowing incident response teams to conduct triage and resolve attacks more effectively.



-- Increases Remediation Times with Automation: By automatically performing certain incident response activities based upon predefined rules, it can block or rapidly remediate specific incidents and reduce the workload on incident response teams.



-- 24x7 SOC Managed and Monitoring Services: CITIC Telecom CPC security experts provide round-the-clock monitoring and managed services to detect and prevent endpoint security attacks with accurate and timely alerts



The TrustCSI(TM) EDR service strengthens CITIC Telecom CPC's TrustCSI(TM) Threat Detection and Response Service portfolio. Empowered by advanced SIEM technology, the portfolio offers pervasive threat detection monitoring across the entire enterprise network, optimises response rate for faster threat detection and response, and further extends the service capability to all endpoint protection.



For more information about TrustCSI(TM) Endpoint Detection & Response Service (EDR), please visit: https://www.citictel-cpc.com/EN/HK/Pages/product-services/trustcsi-security-threat-detection-response .



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data centre solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieving industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalisation.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 18 Cloud service centres, 30+ data centres, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centres (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.



For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity's portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacentres, all controlled by the industry's most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organisations of all sizes.



For more information, please visit www.checkpoint.com



