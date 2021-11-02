Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JCB JCB and BOCHK announce JCB Contactless acceptance in the e-payment system of KMB and LWB in Hong Kong

TOKYO & HONG KONG, Nov 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., an international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., has launched JCB Contactless payment service in the e-payment system of Long Win Bus Co. Ltd. ("LWB"), in partnership with Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK"). The new service is applicable to the whole LWB fleet. The Contactless payment service is now ready on about 1,300 buses and 100 bus routes in total, including the e-payment systems installed earlier in September 2021 on the buses of The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. ("KMB").

JCB logo is shown on the contactless payment reader to emphasize JCB Contactless payment in service.

The service adopts NFC technology and EMV(R) (*1) chip technology, ensuring payment security. JCB Contactless Card users can now pay on 100 designated KMB and LWB bus routes which involve around 1,000 KMB buses and 300 LWB buses, by using a physical card, e-wallet (*2) on mobile devices or smartwatches.



"We value customer payment experience," said Tomoya Ichino, Managing Director of JCB International (Asia) Limited, who is responsible for business in Hong Kong & Macao. "Following the launch of JCB Contactless payment on KMB and LWB buses, our cardmembers can just put their JCB Card or an e-wallet device to pay bus fares in no time. We thank BOCHK for their competence and ongoing partnership."



"KMB and LWB's diversified e-payment systems accept contactless credit cards, mobile payment devices and QR code scanning to bring more choices to passengers. We welcome JCB to join our cashless community to expand bus fare e-payment methods further," said Emily Cheung, Assistant Commercial Director (Acting) of KMB.



Colet Ng, Deputy General Manager of BOC Credit Card (International) Limited, said, "Since 2020, BOCHK has been providing e-payment collection support for the whole LWB fleet and designated KMB routes via the BoC Bill Integrated Billing Service. We are pleased to further cooperate with JCB to add JCB Contactless payment service to LWB's e-payment system, supporting passengers with an additional payment option. The total number of transactions recorded via BoC Bill on designated KMB routes increased by nearly 50% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter this year, representing passengers' growing demand for e-payment service. Looking ahead, BOCHK will continue to promote digital transformation and bolster fintech adoption to promote low-carbon living in the city."



JCB Contactless payment provides an enhanced and more convenient purchasing experience for both inbound travelers and for residents of Hong Kong and at the same time is simple for merchants to accept.



For details, please refer to the information (with Appendix) from KMB / LWB via links below.

https://www.kmb.hk/en/news/press/archives/news202108063887.html

http://www.lwb.hk/en/epayment.html



(*1) EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

(*2) e-wallet service is available at selected participating banks and card issuers.



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/



About KMB



The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. is the largest franchised bus service operator in Hong Kong. A workforce of more than 12,700 employees, including some 9,000 bus captains, ensures that customers enjoy safe, reliable, innovative, eco-friendly and value-for-money services on a fleet of around 4,000 buses operating on over 400 routes.



About LWB



Long Win Bus Company Limited operates franchised public bus services to and from the New Territories, Hong Kong International Airport and North Lantau in Hong Kong. Over 85% of buses of its green fleet are Euro V or above buses, minimising the greenhouse gas emissions. LWB has introduced the e-payment systems on its full fleet, bringing a brand new travelling experience to passengers.



About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited



Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including more than 190 branches, 280 automated banking centres, over 1,100 self-service machines, as well as efficient e-channels such as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. We are actively pushing forward our regional development and expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. With our branches and subsidiaries in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and Myanmar, we support customers in the region with professional and high-quality financial services. BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. Our strong RMB franchise has made us the first choice for customers in RMB business. Through close cooperation with our parent bank Bank of China, we provide a full range of high-quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".



Contacts

JCB Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Ayaka Nakajima

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp



The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd./ Long Win Bus Co. Ltd.

Contact

Tel: +852-5596-1969

Email: ccd@kmb.hk



Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Corporate Communications

Angie Choi

Tel: +852-2903-6689

Email: corp_comm@bochk.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: JCB

Sectors: Cards & Payments, Retail & eCommerce, Daily News, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

