  • Friday, October 29, 2021
Friday, 29 October 2021, 10:40 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
MC and Hokuden to form Hydro Power Alliance in Hokkaido's Donan Region

TOKYO, Oct 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hokkaido Electric Power Company (Hokuden) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce that we will be establishing a new joint venture in November 2021 that will be dedicated to hydroelectric power generation. The company, Donan Hydroelectric LLC (Donan Hydro) , will be headquartered in Hakodate City, Hokkaido Prefecture. In conjunction with the new joint venture's establishment, Hokuden and MC have also agreed to form a hydroelectric power alliance that will service Hokkaido's Donan region.


Our alliance will begin by Hokuden replacing in stages five existing power plants in Southern Hokkaido Prefecture, with Donan Hydro managing their operations thereafter. The five plants that will be replaced are all located in the Donan region. They include four that are directly owned by Hokuden (Nanae Power Station, Isoyagawa Daiichi Power Plant, Isoyagawa Daini Power Plant, and Ainumanai Hydro Plant), and one owned by Hokuden's subsidiary Eco Energy Corporation, Ltd. (Ono Power Station).

Our alliance will combine Hokuden's long-established expertise in hydro power generation with MC's global know-how in renewable energies, thereby enabling both efficient replacements of the existing facilities and long-term stability of the new plants' operations.

MC and Hokuden are committed to leveraging Japan's domestically produced energy resources. Recognizing its worth in the context of renewable energy, we shall endeavor to optimize hydro power generated by the Donan region's valuable water resources and do our part to help Japan achieve carbon neutrality.

Inquiries:

Hokkaido Electric Power Company
Public Relations Department +81-11-251-4076

Mitsubishi Corporation
Corporate Communications Department
+81-3-3210-2171


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
 News Alerts
