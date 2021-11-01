Monday, 1 November 2021, 08:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Participates in COP26 as a Principal Partner Through seminars and exhibits, Hitachi will introduce to the world activities and advanced technologies that support the realisation of a decarbonised society



TOKYO, Nov 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) is participating in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12, in the capacity of "Principal Partner." Hitachi is offering presentations at Conference seminars, set up exhibits, and hold events both online and outside of the Conference venue.

The Hitachi's Group at the COP26 Green Zone

Hitachi is becoming a climate change innovator, helping governments, cities and companies cut their greenhouse gas emissions, as part of efforts to achieve a decarbonised society. Hitachi decided to take the role of Principal Partner at COP26 to demonstrate to the world its strong commitment to achieving this goal. The Group is accelerating activities aimed at achieving carbon neutrality at all Hitachi factories and offices worldwide by FY2030, and throughout the entire value chain by FY2050. By leveraging Hitachi's green technologies and digital innovations, the Group will contribute to resolving issues in the field of climate change.



Taking advantage of the many opportunities offered by COP26, through dialogues with stakeholders, the Group will strive to meet its commitments through collaborative creation and by accelerating the global expansion of the environmental business.



Following is an outline of Hitachi's initiatives at COP26:

