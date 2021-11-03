Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Trintech, Inc. Trintech Named to Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List First-ever roundup of companies recognized for management excellence in performance and value creation, market penetration and customer engagement, talent, and leadership team

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE, Nov 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s first-annual 'Best-Led Companies' list - a select, data-driven list of the strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition to honor both public and private companies.



The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.



To be considered for the list, each company had to fill out an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.



"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."



"Innovation is a cornerstone of our ethos," says Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "And we're unwavering in our commitment to continue to innovate, even and especially over the last year and a half. Even as we established key strategic partnerships with ServiceNow, Planful, and Microsoft, all providing new solution values for our joint customers, we continued innovating within our own solutions to create greater value for our existing and prospective customers. It is a true honor to be recognized by Inc. on this inaugural list and to be amongst the companies setting the benchmark for others to come."



Trintech is committed to providing world-class, innovative solutions that deliver increased efficiency, real-time visibility, collaboration and control to mid-market and enterprise organizations around the world. For over 35 years, Trintech has driven innovation and automation throughout the Record to Report (R2R) process with solutions that empower finance and accounting teams with purpose-built technology. Trintech's solutions enable those teams to go beyond balancing the workload and eliminating manual work from the reconciliation and close process, to analyzing the data and applying human capital and intelligence to higher value tasks such as problem solving and evolving the business with time that is saved.



To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.



To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021



The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.



About Inc.



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



