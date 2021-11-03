|
|
|
|
SINGAPORE, Nov 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - MedikahanaX (MKX) just announced that its IEO is officially live on GokuMarket's IEO Launchpad. Typically, this is a prime opportunity for investors to participate in the life-changing project.
As much as many industries are moving to blockchain to solve their current problems, the agricultural sector has mostly been forgotten. MedikhanaX is bridging this gap by using blockchain to ensure agricultural industries access quality assurance, sales tracking, and technical cultivation support to farmers who grow cannabis, Kratom, vegetables, and fruits. In addition to that, MedikhanaX supports those who want to do cannabis-related businesses in South East Asia to get licenses. It supports the growing, distributing, and selling of cannabis-related products.
MedikhanaX uses the Japanese Agricultural IoT system to ensure the Japanese quality is maintained. The Japanese are well-known for exceeding international standards when it comes to facilities, equipment, and technology. As a result of this, Medikhana supported products are of premium quality.
The company has tapped into the explosive CBD industry, which is growing by the day as more people discover the advantages of CBD products. Using a blockchain model ensures transparency. Through blockchain, there is traceability from cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and sales. This, as a result, helps consumers track and confirm the quality and safety of their products. Blockchain also helps to filter out unethical operators in the market.
Combining blockchain, IoT, and other AgriTech technologies ensures CBD production is secure, transparent, and efficient. It also drives quick partnerships with interested parties and faster growth of the company's value.
Medikhana has a partner company, Siam Reiwa (2020) Co., Ltd. or Reiwa in Buriram, that manufactures and sells CBD products. Reiwa is the first Japanese-based company in South East Asia to acquire a Hemp license. Reiwa company will act as an anchor that may drive the development of a Cannabis industrial park in the future.
Medikhana is strategically located in Singapore, an international market hub with a thriving business and regulatory environment. Its production location is in Thailand, which is also ideal for climate, business, and regulation. As an additional strategy, Medikhana does technical exchanges with companies in Israel, the hub for medical cannabis, to ensure it produces high-quality cannabis and CBD products. Medikhana complies with the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for total quality control (TQC). For exemplary performance, the company has accomplished managers and advisors onboard.
The GokuMarket exchange platform has many advantages as compared to others as users can participate in the fundraising using both cryptocurrencies, and debit and credit cards. To participate in the IEO, users will be able to purchase MedikhanaX tokens (MKX), which they can directly buy on the GokuMarket Launchpad. The best part is that all early birds can buy the MKX tokens at a discounted price. Once a user buys MKX, they can stake them to earn up to 15% annual yield on the staking amount. All the rewards they get are daily directly credited into their wallet.
Medikhana is working on launching its own decentralized finance platform in Q1 of 2022. MKX holders at the time will be able to trade on the platform.
About MedikhanaX
Medikhana, rebranded to MedikhanaX, is a Singaporean-based company using blockchain to ensure agricultural industries can access quality assurance, sales tracking, and technical cultivation support to farmers who grow cannabis, Kratom, vegetables, and fruits. In addition to that, MedikhanaX supports those who want to do cannabis-related businesses in South East Asia to get licenses. It supports the growing, distributing, and selling of cannabis-related products.
Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MedikhanaX
Medium: https://medium.com/@MedikhanaX
Telegram: https://t.me/medikhana
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lct5JB
Media contacts
Company: Medikhana Co. Pte. Ltd.
Contact: Koji Fujishiro
Address: 10 Eunos Road 8, #13-06, Singapore Post Centre, Singapore 408600
E-mail: contact@medikhana.com
Website: https://medikhana.com/
SOURCE: Medikhana Co. Pte. Ltd.
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Medikhana Co. Pte. Ltd.
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
NFT API Provider Idexo Completes Its Stable Coin Distribution of Innovative Program
Nov 3, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Glitter Finance Closes an Oversubscribed Seed Round for its Cross-Chain Yield Farming Bridge
Nov 3, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
ShoeFy to Align Its Roadmap with Metaverse
Nov 3, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Medikhana's IEO is officially live on GokuMarket
Nov 3, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Club Med to expand in Asia Pacific within the next five years on expected travel rebound; Targets greenfield opportunities in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines
Nov 3, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Club Med to expand in Asia Pacific within the next five years on expected travel rebound; Targets greenfield opportunities in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines
Nov 3, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Trintech Named to Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List
Nov 3, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Supporting Government to Reduce Emissions, Pertamina Cooperates with ExxonMobil to Develop Low Carbon Technology
Nov 2, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference opens
Nov 2, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Mitsubishi Power and DT Midstream Announce Clean Energy Strategic Partnership to Advance Hydrogen Infrastructure across the United States
Nov 2, 2021 16:44 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>