Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, November 4, 2021
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 09:39 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai Presents New Data on the Relationship Between Clinical, Biomarker and Safety Outcomes from the Lecanemab Phase 2B Study
For Early Alzheimer's Disease in Late-Breakers and Pipeline Updates at the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

TOKYO, Nov 4, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of data from the company's extensive Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline, including six oral presentations that will provide deeper insights into lecanemab's potential as a treatment for early AD. Eisai initiated a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for lecanemab, an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody, for the treatment of early AD, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway in September 2021. The lecanemab data and additional research findings from Eisai's robust AD pipeline will be featured in 10 presentations, including five late breaker oral presentations, at the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, November 9-12, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually.

"The findings Eisai will present at CTAD provide scientific insights into the potential role of lecanemab in the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease as well as the relationship between clearance of amyloid-beta plaque from the brain, changes in blood-based biomarkers and clinical outcomes," said Michael Irizarry, M.D., Vice President, Deputy Chief Clinical Officer, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Inc. "We are working to advance lecanemab and our other targeted investigational compounds as quickly as possible in our commitment to bringing solutions to patients and their families."

The focus on AD has historically been on alleviating cognitive, functional, and behavioral symptoms, but there has been significant progress in understanding the biological mechanisms of the disease and Eisai's investigational pipeline aims to treat the range of underlying pathophysiology, including amyloid, tau and neurodegeneration.

"With lecanemab's rolling BLA submission to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway, completion of enrollment of 1,795 patients in the confirmatory Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial, initiation of a lecanemab subcutaneous dosing Phase 1 study and the ongoing Phase 3 AHEAD 3-45 study in people with pre- clinical Alzheimer's disease, it is an exciting time for lecanemab and Eisai's AD franchise," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman, Eisai Inc., Senior Vice President, President Neurology Business Group and Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer, Eisai Co., Ltd. "We are optimistic about the promise lecanemab and other investigational compounds in our robust pipeline may have for people living with Alzheimer's disease."

For more information, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2021/pdf/enews202182pdf.pdf.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Nov 4, 2021 10:06 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Digital Garage, Inc. Jointly Launch "Onlab Bio Dementia (Open Network Lab BioHealth Dementia Innovation Challenge)"
Nov 1, 2021 08:41 HKT/SGT
The CREB-binding protein (CBP)/beta-catenin inhibitor E7386, co-created by Eisai and PRISM BioLab, achieved the clinical POC (Proof of Concept)
Oct 18, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, N.J.) Receive Positive EU CHMP Opinions for LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Two Different Types of Cancer
Sept 28, 2021 10:37 HKT/SGT
Eisai Initiates Rolling Submission to the U.S. FDA for Biologics License Application of Lecanemab (BAN2401) for Early Alzheimer's Disease Under the Accelerated Approval Pathway
Sept 27, 2021 13:50 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Fully Human Anti-TNFalpha Monoclonal Antibody HUMIRA Obtains Additional Approval
Sept 14, 2021 16:46 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Join The Global Environmental Initiative "RE100"
Sept 14, 2021 11:36 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Abstracts on Oncology Products and Pipeline at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021
Sept 13, 2021 15:37 HKT/SGT
AbbVie, Eisai, and EA Pharma Launch "Humira Support Tool Ordering Service for Patients"
Aug 31, 2021 08:42 HKT/SGT
Eisai and FUJI YAKUHIN Conclude License Agreement Concerning the Development and Distribution of Dotinurad in Five ASEAN Countries
Aug 16, 2021 09:07 HKT/SGT
Anticancer Agent "Tazverik Tablets 200mg" (Tazemetostat Hydrobromide) Launched in Japan for EZH2 Gene Mutation-Positive Follicular Lymphoma
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       