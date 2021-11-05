Thursday, 4 November 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share: First World Hardware Development Conference Held in Yongkang, China

Yongkang, China, Nov 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 1st World Hardware Development Conference kicked off in Yongkang, Jinhua City in East China's Zhejiang Province on November 1, inviting global minds to discuss the future of hardware industry.



Themed "Inheritance. Innovation. Integration. Building a bright future for global hardware industry", the conference gathered over 40 representatives from international enterprises based in countries like the US, France, Japan and South Korea, more than 60 representatives of national hardware industry clusters, and more than 70 representatives of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs.



Over 100 international brands participated in the conference with more than 1,000 categories of products. The three-day event includes a hardware industry development summit, a symposium on the construction of China's hardware industry base and a tour of the world hardware exhibition hall.



At the opening ceremony, hardware industries around the world jointly issued Yongkang Declaration to promote high-quality development of global hardware industry.



The declaration calls for a people-oriented principle, inheritance of ingenuity, innovation and integration, openness and coordination and ecological and environmental protection.



China Yongkang Hardware Index was also released.



The index was first compiled in September, 2013, and simultaneously released on the commercial weather forecast platform of the Ministry of Commerce. A special column was set up in People's Daily (Overseas Edition) to provide hardware information to hardware manufacturers, purchasers and market operators in more than 80 countries and regions around the world every month.



It reflects economic trends which are close to local reality and consistent with the economic development trend of China and even the world.



The index can provide timely and effective price, supply and demand, product and other information for hardware-related industries, manufacturers, traders and professional markets, so as to better respond to market changes and adjust industrial layout.



A promotional film which demonstrates the strengths and potential of Yongkang's hardware industry was released, and a forum on Yongkang's hardware brands going abroad was held.



More than 10 international organizations, including International Federation of Hardware and Housewares Association, North American Hardware and Paint Association and Asia Pacific Doors & Windows Architectural Hardware Association, sent congratulatory messages to the conference.



