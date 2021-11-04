Thursday, 4 November 2021, 15:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI: Schedule Announced for H-IIA Launch Vehicle to Deliver Inmarsat's First I-6 Satellite to Geosynchronous Orbit

TOKYO, Nov 4, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announce that the launch of Inmarsat's first satellite in the Inmarsat-6 fleet (I-6 F1) by MHI's H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 45 (HIIA F45), will be as follows:





Inmarsat's sixth-generation (I-6) fleet will be its first to feature dual-payload satellites. The I-6s will support L-band (ELERA) and Ka-band (Global Xpress) services as part of the company's unique, global, multi-dimensional, dynamic mesh network ORCHESTRA.



MHI Launch Services enjoys an extremely high success rate of 98.1% and has provided 47 successful consecutive launches, delivered on-time and to the customer's satisfaction. MHI provides a dedicated launch service for the I-6 F1 launch with the H-IIA Launch Vehicle, configured as H2A204/4S, with 4 Solid Rocket boosters (SRB-As) and 4m diameter payload fairing. The core stages of the H2A launch vehicle are undergoing final checks at MHI's factory in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, ahead of their shipment to the launch site on Tanegashima island, Kagoshima Prefecture, which is located in the southwest of Japan.



"Our first Inmarsat 6 satellite, I-6F1, is the largest and most advanced commercial communications satellite ever launched and we look forward to the event in Japan with our trusted partner, MHI," said Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat CEO. "The I-6s are Inmarsat's first ever hybrid L- and Ka-band satellites, incorporating increased capacity and new technological advances for ELERA's transformational L-band services alongside additional Global Xpress high-speed broadband capacity. They demonstrate Inmarsat's ongoing investment and commitment as a global leader for the benefit of mobility customers worldwide, delivering an enhanced platform for world-changing technologies that ELERA enables, including the Industrial Internet of Things, by providing dramatically increased network capacity and resilience. I-6 F1 also plays an integral role in the reliable geostationary earth orbit infrastructure that underpins Inmarsat ORCHESTRA - the world's first network that will combine geostationary, low earth orbit and terrestrial 5G into one harmonious solution."



"We are honored to have been selected by Inmarsat, a leader in the global mobile satellite communication industry, to provide launch services for their first satellite in the Inmarsat-6 series," said Tomoe Nishigaya, Vice President & Senior General Manager for Space Systems in MHI. "We strongly believe and expect that Inmarsat's L-band services, ELERA, and Global Xpress high-speed broadband capacity delivered by their I-6 fleet of satellites will trigger further growth of demands in the global mobile satellite communication market. Again, we are excited and sincerely appreciate the opportunity to be part of such an innovative mission as a launch services provider. We are committed to providing highly reliable launch services for this 45th mission of H-IIA, following the success of previous missions. We intend to support Inmarsat and its partners with best efforts and great teamwork through the final preparation for the successful launch."



About Inmarsat



Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.



The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.



Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.





