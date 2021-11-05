Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 5, 2021
Friday, 5 November 2021, 13:42 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
"Hitachi Origin Park" Opens in the Company's Birthplace, Hitachi City, Ibaraki Pref., Japan
A new venue for dialogue with communities and partners exhibiting Hitachi's history of contributions to society since 1910

TOKYO, Nov 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) today announced that it opens Hitachi Origin Park ("Origin Park") in Hitachi City, Ibaraki Prefecture (north of Tokyo), Japan, the company's birthplace. Origin Park is a corporate museum that introduces the company's mission and the history of its business and social contributions over the past century. The "Odaira Memorial Museum" and the "Sogyo goya" (a recreation of Hitachi's first factory) were newly constructed on the grounds of the "Omika Club" and the "Omika Golf Club", Hitachi's social welfare facilities. It is an environmentally friendly, carbon-neutral site and serves as a new venue for dialogue with partners and local community. By opening a virtual exhibition in 2022 and allowing people to view the exhibits on the website, Origin Park will spread the history of Hitachi City and Hitachi to the world.

Odaira Memorial Museum (Exhibition Hall)

Hitachi, together with its partners throughout the world, will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society where people can have a better, happier life, while respecting the company's mission and founding spirit, the origin of Hitachi.

Background to the Establishment of Origin Park

Since the establishment in 1910 as a division that repaired machinery at the Hitachi Mine in Ibaraki Prefecture, Hitachi has carefully inherited and continued to practice its mission of "contribute to society through the development of superior, original technology and products". Hitachi, striving to be a "global leader in the Social Innovation Business", has welcomed a variety of companies with diverse roots to the group, and its stakeholders including employees and business partners have become even more diverse as Hitachi expands business and open innovation globally in recent years. Against this backdrop, Hitachi decided to establish Origin Park as it believes that sharing Hitachi's origin, including its mission, founding spirit, and history of social contribution, widely with stakeholders is becoming increasingly important to demonstrate the purpose and the way of a company it aspire to be.

For more information, visit https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2021/11/211105.pdf.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Sectors: Design & Art, Regional
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
Nov 5, 2021 13:12 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Rail to Receive 100% Renewable Electricity from ScottishPower
Nov 4, 2021 08:07 HKT/SGT
FERROVIENORD and Hitachi Rail Sign Contract for 50 High Capacity Trains
Nov 1, 2021 08:07 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Participates in COP26 as a Principal Partner
Oct 27, 2021 11:39 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for Second Consecutive Year
Oct 21, 2021 12:14 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy Announces EconiQ Transformers for Advancing a Sustainable Energy Future for All
Oct 19, 2021 13:03 HKT/SGT
Hitachi, Tohoku University and Kyoto University Become World's First to Establish Technology for Highly Efficient, High-quality Production of Actinium-225, a Material Required for Internal Radiation Therapy Called TAT
Oct 6, 2021 13:13 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Consortium Awarded Major Contract
Oct 4, 2021 16:01 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Establishes a New Corporate Venture Capital Fund to Expand Strategic Investments in the Environment and Healthcare
Oct 1, 2021 17:07 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Partners with Bao Viet Insurance to Drive Innovation in Insurance Business using AI and Medical Big Data
Sept 30, 2021 17:27 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Compact, Lightweight Direct-Drive System to Make In-Wheel Electric Vehicles Closer to a Production Reality
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       