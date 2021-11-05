Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 5, 2021
Friday, 5 November 2021, 14:49 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi: Commenced Demonstration Operation of Cloud-based Advanced Energy Management System in Slovenia
- Project aims to realize energy service business for large-scale power consumers and electric power retailers -

TOKYO, Nov 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and Hitachi, Ltd., in cooperation with ELES, d.o.o., Slovenian national power transmission company, have completed "a cloud-based Advanced Energy Management System (AEMS)" which has been under construction since 2018 as the second phase of the smart community demonstration project and commenced its demonstration operation.

The storage batteries which were installed in the power distribution grid in the Idrija district

In this demonstration operation, we are aiming to establish an energy service business for large-scale power consumers and electric power retailers by building a cloud-based AEMS in the data center which has several functions such as, islanding (autonomous operation in the event of a power grid accident), voltage dips mitigation measures, and ancillary services (provision of flexibility to electricity transmission system operator).

Based on the analysis and evaluation results of the demonstration project, we will consider the development of the business model in the form of a service, primarily in Europe, that provides cloud-based AEMS along with cloud-based DMS (completed in 2019). Along with the start of this demonstration operation, an online ceremony to celebrate the start of operation was held connecting Slovenia with Tokyo, which involved parties attended from both countries.

For more information, visit https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2021/11/211105a.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
Nov 5, 2021 13:42 HKT/SGT
"Hitachi Origin Park" Opens in the Company's Birthplace, Hitachi City, Ibaraki Pref., Japan
Nov 5, 2021 13:12 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Rail to Receive 100% Renewable Electricity from ScottishPower
Nov 4, 2021 08:07 HKT/SGT
FERROVIENORD and Hitachi Rail Sign Contract for 50 High Capacity Trains
Nov 1, 2021 08:07 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Participates in COP26 as a Principal Partner
Oct 27, 2021 11:39 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for Second Consecutive Year
Oct 21, 2021 12:14 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy Announces EconiQ Transformers for Advancing a Sustainable Energy Future for All
Oct 19, 2021 13:03 HKT/SGT
Hitachi, Tohoku University and Kyoto University Become World's First to Establish Technology for Highly Efficient, High-quality Production of Actinium-225, a Material Required for Internal Radiation Therapy Called TAT
Oct 6, 2021 13:13 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Consortium Awarded Major Contract
Oct 4, 2021 16:01 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Establishes a New Corporate Venture Capital Fund to Expand Strategic Investments in the Environment and Healthcare
Oct 1, 2021 17:07 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Partners with Bao Viet Insurance to Drive Innovation in Insurance Business using AI and Medical Big Data
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       