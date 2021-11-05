Friday, 5 November 2021, 14:49 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi: Commenced Demonstration Operation of Cloud-based Advanced Energy Management System in Slovenia - Project aims to realize energy service business for large-scale power consumers and electric power retailers -

TOKYO, Nov 5, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and Hitachi, Ltd., in cooperation with ELES, d.o.o., Slovenian national power transmission company, have completed "a cloud-based Advanced Energy Management System (AEMS)" which has been under construction since 2018 as the second phase of the smart community demonstration project and commenced its demonstration operation.

The storage batteries which were installed in the power distribution grid in the Idrija district

In this demonstration operation, we are aiming to establish an energy service business for large-scale power consumers and electric power retailers by building a cloud-based AEMS in the data center which has several functions such as, islanding (autonomous operation in the event of a power grid accident), voltage dips mitigation measures, and ancillary services (provision of flexibility to electricity transmission system operator).



Based on the analysis and evaluation results of the demonstration project, we will consider the development of the business model in the form of a service, primarily in Europe, that provides cloud-based AEMS along with cloud-based DMS (completed in 2019). Along with the start of this demonstration operation, an online ceremony to celebrate the start of operation was held connecting Slovenia with Tokyo, which involved parties attended from both countries.



For more information, visit https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2021/11/211105a.html.





