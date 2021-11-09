Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Monday, 8 November 2021, 10:57 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Celebrations for Toyota Gazoo Racing in Bahrain

TOKYO, Nov 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing completed its history-making Hypercar season in style with a one-two victory in the 8 Hours of Bahrain on a day of destiny for the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) drivers' crown.


An emotional finale to the WEC season saw Kazuki Nakajima bring the curtain down on his glittering endurance career in fitting style with victory in the #8 GR010 HYBRID he shares with Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley.

Le Mans winners Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez, in the #7 GR010 HYBRID, retained the drivers' title by finishing Saturday's race, the sixth and final round of the season, in second place.

Kamui is now Japan's first two-time World Champion on four wheels while Jose becomes only the second Argentinian to win five FIA World Championships, following in the footsteps of the great Juan Manuel Fangio.

Both GR010 HYBRIDs displayed a tribute to Kazuki, who has earned his status as an endurance racing legend by winning Le Mans three times. He took 17 victories from his 59 WEC races and won the 2018-2019 World Championship title alongside Sebastien and Fernando Alonso.

On a day of new milestones, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing became the first team to win every race in a WEC season. It extended its unprecedented winning run to nine, in its 70th event since entering the series in 2012. Last week's victory in Bahrain meant it had already secured its fourth teams' World Championship.

Despite clean sweeps in all sessions of the Bahrain double-header, the GR010 HYBRIDs played catch-up on the opening laps when the #36 Alpine stole an early lead. But some exciting wheel-to-wheel racing put the GR010 HYBRIDs back in front and they never looked back.

As the race moved into the night, the #8 car established an ever-stronger grip at the front, edging clear of the #7. In the sixth hour, the lead was reduced slightly when a replacement steering wheel was required for the #8, following occasional gearshift issues. That cost only a few seconds at a scheduled pit stop, which rectified the problem.

Kazuki took the wheel of the #8 car for the final stint, and his last laps in WEC. A journey which started with the roll-out of the TS030 HYBRID in January 2012, ended when Kazuki took the chequered flag to win by 7.351secs from Jose, whose second place delivered another world title to the #7 crew.

The racing season may have ended but the action in Bahrain continues on Sunday, when seven-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier will drive a GR010 HYBRID for the first time in the WEC rookie test. Rising LMP2 star Charles Milesi will also test for the team.

For more information, visit https://toyotagazooracing.com/wec/release/2021/rd06-race/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Nov 1, 2021 12:37 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to Reproduce and Sell Spare Parts for the AE86 Corolla Levin / Sprinter Trueno
Nov 1, 2021 10:06 HKT/SGT
HISTORIC Hypercar Title for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Oct 29, 2021 12:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Details of All-New bZ4X BEV
Oct 28, 2021 08:05 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches the All-New GR86
Oct 25, 2021 16:12 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing READY FOR DESERT DOUBLE
Oct 19, 2021 16:04 HKT/SGT
Woven Capital Invests in UP.Partners' New Venture Capital Fund Dedicated to Powering the Future of Mobility Through Emerging Technology
Oct 18, 2021 18:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota Charges into Electrified Future in the U.S. with 10-year, $3.4 billion Investment
Oct 18, 2021 12:18 HKT/SGT
Evans and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Seal Second in Spain
Oct 15, 2021 14:37 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Production Plans in November 2021, as of October 15
Oct 14, 2021 08:56 HKT/SGT
All-New Lexus LX Premieres as the 2nd Model of Lexus Next Generation Following NX
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       