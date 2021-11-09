Monday, 8 November 2021, 13:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Analogue Holdings Limited ATAL Wins Two Industry Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Digitalisation and Talent Development

HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Analogue Holdings Limited (stock code: 1977) together with its subsidiaries (referred to as "ATAL Engineering Group", "ATAL" or the "Group"), a leading electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce its achievement of "Organisation (Contractor Category B) Gold Award" at the CIC Construction Digitalisation Award 2021, and the "Employer of the Year Award (Large Category)" at CIBSE Young Engineers Awards 2021. The awards are a testament to ATAL's success in driving excellence in digitalisation and talent development leveraging strong commitment to digital innovations and well-structured training programs.

ATAL receives the "Organisation (Contractor Category B) Gold Award" at the CIC Construction Digitalisation Award Presentation Ceremony 2021

ATAL is the first company from Hong Kong to have won the Employer of the Year Award (Large Category) at CIBSE Young Engineers Awards 2021

Dr Otto Poon Lok-To, Chairman of ATAL Engineering Group, said, "We are proud to receive these distinguished awards which demonstrate solid recognition from the industry. At ATAL, we believe that digital innovations create shared value for our stakeholders. They are critical enablers for delivering our engineering excellence and enhancing customer experience. Our commitment to driving digitalisation across the Group is all-rounded and encompasses different levels of our people, building an innovation culture within the Group."



Achievement of CIC Construction Digitalisation Award echoes with ATAL's core strategy to move forward digitalisation



Organised for the first year by the Construction Industry Council, the CIC Construction Digitalisation Award recognises outstanding local projects and organisations for their contribution in the promotion and adoption of digitalisation tools and workflows and in bringing about innovation in these areas to improve productivity, quality, sustainability and safety, with measurable KPIs.



ATAL's digitalisation solutions are tailored to the E&M engineering industry, with full coverage from products to construction methods, as well as application in construction process and maintenance. The applications help address the current challenges faced by the industry such as labour shortage, safety issues and cost effectiveness.



Key examples of our digitalisation solutions include "IoT Hub-Smart Building Platform", a holistic IoT-based solution enabling clients to monitor building management systems and analyse related real-time data to achieve smart facility management; and "Multi-Trade integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing ("MiMEP")" technology, where MEP modules are prefabricated off-site before transporting to the construction site for assembly and commissioning to enhance productivity, efficiency and quality.



The first time a company from Hong Kong to have won the CIBSE Employer of the Year Award



The CIBSE Young Engineers Awards, organised by the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers ("CIBSE"), recognise the innovative thinking, hard work and skills of graduate engineers, whilst showcasing employers who are committed to nurturing young talent.



The first time a company from Hong Kong has won, ATAL's achievement of the CIBSE Employer of the Year Award demonstrates our commitment to supporting and mentoring young engineers recognised on an international scale.



Dr Otto Poon added, "Nurturing of young engineers is one of our key corporate social responsibilities, to prepare them for the professional career of their choice. Our well-structured training programs are comprehensive and robust, developing engineers of the right calibre for the industry at large."



Designed to be specific to the needs of employees with an aim to build their desired knowledge and skills, our wide-ranging training programs targeting engineers include the Young Engineers Scheme ("YES"), a one-year extension programme tailored to suit staff who have completed the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers' Graduate Training Scheme A.



