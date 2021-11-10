Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 21:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare Announced Positive Profit Alert Expected Growth of Over 60% in Unaudited Revenue and Over 200% in Profit after Tax for the First half of FY 2021/22

HONG KONG, Nov 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, announced a positive profit alert. The Group expected to record a significant increase of over 60% in revenue and over 200% in profit after tax six months ended 30 September 2021 (the "Reporting Period") respectively as compared to that of the corresponding period in 2020.



Benefiting from (i) an increase in sales arising from strong demand for the medical services offered by the Group and improving local consumption sentiment amid a full-fledged recovery of the retail sector in Hong Kong during the Reporting Period as compared with the same period last year; (ii) an increase in operational efficiency in the long-established business during the Reporting Period as compared with the same period last year; and (iii) contribution from the newly acquired veterinary business during the Reporting Period and positive synergies arisen from the acquisition of medical assets in the second half of the last financial year, the Group was able to achieve such increase.



Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "Looking ahead, the Group is optimistic about the business performance. The Group will develop its businesses through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions, further build up the enclosed ecosystem to provide better services to the client and consolidate the healthcare market by leveraging multiple brands and disciplines."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020



