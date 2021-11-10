Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Wednesday, 10 November 2021
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors' Evolved PHEV and S-AWC Systems of the Eclipse Cross Won RJC Technology of the Year for 2022 in Japan

TOKYO, Nov 10, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced that the evolved plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) systems of the Eclipse Cross won the RJC Technology of the Year in RJC Car of the Year for 2022 run by the Automotive Researchers' and Journalists' Conference of Japan (RJC).

Eclipse Cross PHEV model

The PHEV variant of the Eclipse Cross, a crossover SUV, uses an optimized twin-motor 4WD system and S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system from the Outlander PHEV that is highly recognized around the world. The RJC selection committee acclaimed the technologies that bring out a high level of quietness and powerful, stable driving performance unique to PHEVs, as well as smooth acceleration and nimble handling.

MMC is committed to the development of environmentally-friendly vehicles that embody the company's unique Mitsubishi Motors-ness, or what defines MMC's vehicles - a combination of safety, security (peace of mind) and comfort. Electrification and all-wheel control technologies are at the core of such development and are fully utilized in the evolved PHEV and S-AWC systems adopted in the Eclipse Cross PHEV model.

This is the fifth time that MMC has won the RJC Technology of the Year. Other recognized technologies include the INVECS (Intelligent & Innovative Vehicle Electronic Control System) automatic transmission technology of Galant and Eterna in the award for 1993; the INVECS-II Sport Mode automatic transmission of FTO for 1995; the GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine of Galant and Legnum for 1997; and the PHEV system of the Outlander PHEV for 2014.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC--a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.

